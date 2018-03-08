Southern Miss shut out by Alabama, 3-0

After winning two out of three games at the Cox Diamond Invitational in Pensacola, Florida last weekend, the Southern Miss baseball team traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a midweek contest, losing by a score of 3-0.

The game started off as a defensive and pitching battle, with both teams going through three scoreless innings of play. Things started to unravel for the Golden Eagles in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Alabama’s Chandler Avant hit an RBI double to left center field, allowing his teammate Hunter Alexander to score and give the Crimson Tide the lead.

Later on in the bottom half of the fourth, Alabama would extend their lead. Shortstop Jett Manning hit a sacrifice fly that brought Keith Holcombe home, giving the Crimson Tide a 2-0 lead.

Alabama added one more run in the bottom of the seventh to close out scoring on the night. A fielder’s choice play in the inning allowed Walker McCleney to reach base and score Manning.

While the Crimson Tide were able to drive in three runs and six hits against the Southern Miss pitching staff, hits were hard to come by for the Golden Eagles. The team notched just two hits against the Crimson Tide. Jaylon Keys and Luke Reynolds were the only two Southern Miss players to record a hit on the night.

Southern Miss also went through four pitchers during the contest. Walker Powell got the start for the Golden Eagles, but only lasted three innings and allowed three hits and two runs in his appearance on the mound. J.C. Keys also made a relief appearance, allowing a run and one hit while striking out three batters and walking two. Hunter Strickland and Jarod Wright also made appearances on the mound, with both players recording an inning of work in the contest.

The Golden Eagles will look to bounce back from the loss when they return to Hattiesburg for a three-game series against Georgia Southern this weekend. Game one of the series will take place on Mar. 9 at 6 p.m.