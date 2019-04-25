Southern Miss softball falls to Ole Miss

The Southern Miss softball team’s (28-17, 11-7 C-USA) 11-game winning streak was snapped by in-state rival Ole Miss (34-12, 11-6 SEC) on Wednesday night following a 3-0 loss.

In the first inning of the game, both teams were retired in order. The bottom of the second saw the only scoring plays of the game. An Ole Moss triple brought home two runs, which was followed by Ole Miss shortstop Mikayla Allee hitting an RBI single bringing one run home and giving the Rebels three runs for the inning.

Junior Abby Trahan and Southern Miss defense held Ole Miss to its three runs for the remainder of the game, but the Southern Miss lineup was held scoreless by Ole Miss for the entire game.

Trahan recorded the loss in the contest, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits while recording three strikeouts. Offensively, the Golden Eagles had five hits with no runs. Junior Lacey Sumerlin and sophomore Karley Nichols had two hits each with. Senior catcher Samantha Papp also recorded one hit in the contest.

The Golden Eagles will now travel to Miami for a weekend series against FIU with a doubleheader on April 27 and the series finale April 28. Including the FIU series, the Golden Eagles have six games left in the regular season.