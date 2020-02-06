  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Lifestyle Southern Miss students battle sleep deprivation
Lifestyle

Southern Miss students battle sleep deprivation

By Kara Lowe

-

1127
0

Some people do not realize how beneficial sleep can be until they are deprived of it. As people grow older, the amount of stress in their lives develops, and some find it hard to fit sleep into their busy schedules.  

Sophomore public relations major Vivienne Cookmeyer has had a lot on her plate in the two years she has attended Southern Miss. She has had a job on top of taking 16-19 hours at school and even being an Honors College student. 

Cookmeyer said there is not a single night she goes to bed before midnight because of her studies. She has to wake up early the next morning for school or work. Cookmeyer said she finds it hard to balance the two.

“I have anxieties just like any other person my age, and in my life, I have learned how to handle it, but I do still have numerous breakdowns every semester from stress and struggling to balance all of it,” Cookmeyer said. “I wish there were shorter breaks more often, so that I and other students could catch up on sleep and maintain good mental health.” 

What is Southern Miss doing to help the issue? Of course, it is impossible to change everyone’s sleep patterns, but people being educated on the risks of poor sleeping patterns can help immensely. 

Southern Miss counselor and suicide prevention coordinator, Amanda Kirtland, has had plenty of experience counseling students with poor sleep habits.

Kirtland said that although some students can recover from a night or two of poor sleep with little to no issues, others will experience major consequences that greatly affect mental health.

 “It has been my experience that the majority of students I see have poor sleep quality. Some students report issues getting enough hours of sleep at night, and others report trouble staying asleep,” Kirtland said.  “Sleep directly impacts our functionality. If you’re getting less than adequate sleep, your mood may become altered, your anxiety will increase, your reaction times slow down, your brain processes information more slowly, and you can feel more agitated.” 

Southern Miss sophomore and accounting major Mitchell Overby said he knows the importance of sleep, yet still seems to have trouble getting the right amount. Overby said he feels as though he cannot get everything done in a day’s time, so he pulls an all-nighter to make up for the things he could not get to during the day.  

“I’m usually miserable the next day if I pull an all-nighter. I’m more emotional, and I can’t focus in class. Then I try to catch up on my sleep during the next day, and that affects how much work I get done for that day,” Overby said. “Missing sleep to get work done affects more negatively in the long run.” Student Counseling Services is located in Bond Hall South on Ray Guy Way, and they welcome any student who needs help with mental health, studies, sleep or other problems.  

Previous articleVeterans returning to school face unique challenges
Next articleBilly Porter and Lil Nas X refuse gender norms
Kara Lowe
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

2020 election should not be party-driven

With only two parties being in power, Americans do not have a lot of choices for presidential candidates. Read Brian Winters' opinion.
Read more
LifestyleLillie Busch -
0

Women talk birth control, side effects

Shopping for birth control is reminiscent of flipping through a catalog: the pill, the arm implant, the IUD, the patch and prayers.
Read more
FeaturesKaylyn Jones -
0

English major uses poetry to speak his truth

Antonio Norwood is a sophomore English major with a unique perspective in poetry. In his poetry, he conveys his life as a black, gay autistic individual. He chose writing, forging a different path from everyone else.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Hollywood, take a hint: women cannnot be slienced

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences is facing a lawsuit from Deborah Dugan, the previous CEO of the company. She claims to have been wrongfully fired after raiding allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities throughout Grammy nominations.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentKaylyn Jones -
0

Billy Porter and Lil Nas X refuse gender norms

Billy Porter and Lil Nas X are breaking down the restrictive walls of Western masculinity. Just as recently as the 2020 Grammys, “Pose” star Billy Porter and rapper Lil Nas X stepped onto the scene in fabulously extravagant attire that went against the red carpet uniform of plain suit and ties.
Read more
LifestyleKara Lowe -
0

Southern Miss students battle sleep deprivation

Some people do not realize how beneficial sleep can be until they are deprived of it. As people grow older, the amount of stress in their lives develops, and some find it hard to fit sleep into their busy schedules.
Read more

Must read

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

2020 election should not be party-driven

With only two parties being in power, Americans do not have a lot of choices for presidential candidates. Read Brian Winters' opinion.
Read more
LifestyleLillie Busch -
0

Women talk birth control, side effects

Shopping for birth control is reminiscent of flipping through a catalog: the pill, the arm implant, the IUD, the patch and prayers.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Lifestyle

Women talk birth control, side effects

Shopping for birth control is reminiscent of flipping through a catalog: the pill, the arm implant, the IUD, the patch and prayers.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Local artists explain benefits, hardships of careers

Artists throughout the Pine Belt gather once a month to sell handcrafted items and artwork at the Hub City Maker’s Market in Town Square Park.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Thrifted Gold: Planting roots in the new year

The beginning of the year always brings...
Bethany Morris -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Hattiesburg locals choose less, not a mess

As a society, Americans rely too much on possessions. Whether it is a fancy car, their favorite latte every day, or even just sentimental possessions, many individuals obsess about consuming. For others, minimalism offers an opportunity to be surrounded by only the things that spark joy and or what they absolutely need to survive.
Kara Lowe -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz