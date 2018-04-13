Southern Miss Track and Field Competes in Crimson Tide Invitational

Southern Miss traveled to Tuscaloosa to compete in the Crimson Tide Invitational where the men and women’s teams combined for four event wins and two new records.

The Golden Eagles faced tough competition with the teams in attendance. The men faced No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Clemson, Louisville, Miami (Ohio) and Memphis. The women faced No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 23 Alabama, No. 25 Mississippi State along with Clemson, Louisville, Memphis, Northern Illinois and conference opponent University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The men’s short distance, junior McKinely West won the 100m dash with a time of 10.33. Senior Alexander Richemond finished in fifth place with a time of 10.51. In the 200m dash, Kemar Sims ran 22.23 to finish in 18th place, respectively. Junior Lorenzon Burton finished in 17th place in the 400m dash running a time of 48.92.

In women’s short distance, sophomore Shundoria Hardy finished in 23rd in the 100m dash with a time of 12.73. In the 400, junior Rian Robinson ran 55.56 to finish in 10th place, respectively.

In relays, the women’s 4X100 relay team placed fourth with a time of 45.98 while the men’s 4X100 team won running a time of 39.81.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, sophomore Caleb Parker finished in third place with a time of 14.26 and in the 400m hurdles sophomore Kacey Spinks ran 55.14 to finish in eighth place. In long jump, junior Chedlin Sagesse jumped 6.64m to finish in 10th place. Junior John Warren won and set the meet record in the triple jump with a jump of 15.61m.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, senior Talia Thompson ran 15.50 to finish in 13th place. In the 400m hurdles, senior Brooklyn Polk finished in third place with a time of 1:02 and Thompson took seventh place running a time of 1:03.01. In the high jump, senior Trista Barry jumped 1.70m and sophomore Jamari Drake jumped 1.65m to finish in third and fifth place, respectively.

In the long jump freshman Rikianne Patterson finished in eighth place with a jump of 5.43m and in triple jump freshman Adrianna Mitchell also took eighth place with a jump of 11.69m.

The women’s distance runners were led by a third-place finish by freshman Kate Mattox in the 1500m run. Mattox broke her own school record set in the previous week, running a time of 4:22. Sophomore Regen McGee ran 4:31 to finish in sixth place in the 1500m run. In the 800m run, senior Courtney Filliben ran 2:13 to finish in seventh place. Sophomore Emma Kate Holdbrooks and senior Daphney Stanford ran 17:37.81 and 17:37.86 to finish in sixth and seventh place in the 5000m run.

“Kate [Mattox] was the highlight of the meet today,” said Head track and field Coach Jon Stuart. “We had a cold, wet, windy day but it could not stop Kate’s spectacular run.”

In the men’s 5000m run, sophomore Patton little won the event running a time of 14:35. In the 800m run senior Randall Dias ran 1:57 to finish in 15th place, respectively.

In the women’s shot put, senior Alexis Chiles and junior Danisha Jones threw 15.07m and 14.02m to finish in third and fifth place. Jones finished in 10th place in the discus with a throw of 45.90m. In the hammer throw, sophomore Nadia Maffo finished in third place and Jones finished in eighth place with throws of 59.72m and 53.32m. In javelin, Callie Jones threw 43.45m to finish in fifth place.

In the men’s discus sophomore Robert Watson threw 49.80m to finish in sixth place but fouled out in the shot put. In the hammer throw senior Donald Daley and Watson threw 55.47 and 54.68 to finish in second and third place. In javelin, junior Thomas Peters threw 66.11m and sophomore Dominic Governale threw 61.01m to also finish in second and third place.

Southern Miss has two meets this upcoming weekend. The Golden Eagles are set to travel to University Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) Invitational on April 13-14 with the South Alabama Invitational scheduled on April 14-15.