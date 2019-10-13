ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Southern Miss masters of public health ranked most affordable

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss’ master of public health program was recently ranked No. 1 as the most affordable program in the East by the Masters in Public Health Degrees, an online resource for exploring MPH degrees in America.
      News

      Students struggle to adjust to payment policy

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Eighty nine students’ classes were canceled for the fall 2019 semester after a change in the payment policy, according to Director of Student Financial Services Barbara Madison.
      Local

      Black business owner responds to vandalism

      Blair Ballou
      0
      The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating the recent vandalism of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill in Downtown Hattiesburg.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Southern Miss undefeated in conference play

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-2,2-0 C-USA) took on the North Texas Mean Green (2-4, 1-1 C-USA) at M.M. Roberts Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 12.
      Sports

      Southern Miss soccer balances workload

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      As a student athlete, balancing practice, games, school and a social life can be a challenge. With 12 out of 20 games on the road, the addition of travel takes its toll on the Southern Miss soccer team.
      Sports

      Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Sports Football Southern Miss undefeated in conference play
SportsFootball

Southern Miss undefeated in conference play

By Jakobe Smith

-

57
0

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-2,2-0 C-USA) took on the North Texas Mean Green (2-4, 1-1 C-USA) at M.M. Roberts Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 12.

“We knew it would be a 60-minute game, and I am really proud of our guys and they kept fighting,” Head coach Jay Hopson said.

 The Golden Eagles struck first on a 59-yard catch and go from Jack Abraham to De’Micheal Harris on a four-play drive. The Mean Green answered back with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Mason Fine to Jyaire Shorter on the ensuing drive. The next four drives ended in punts for both sides. The Golden Eagles scored again on De’Micheal Harris’ 60-yard rush with 33 seconds left in the first quarter.  

The scoring didn’t stop in the first quarter. Both teams scored two passing touchdowns on back to back drives to open the second quarter. The Golden Eagles scored on a one-yard Jack Abraham rush to end the quarter.

The Golden Eagles went on to score two more touchdowns in the second half. Abraham threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns, adding on a rushing touchdown. Wide Receiver-turned-Running Back De’Micheal Harris rushed for two touchdowns and 103 yards while also catching one touchdown. Harris had five catches for 79 yards. Wide receiver Quez Watkins had eight catches for 198 yards.

“Its definitely helping us a lot, having a playmaker [like Harris] that can go out there and run around out there, run up the middle, run the side,” Abraham said. “A lot of the runs showcased his explosiveness and it really helped out a lot.”

The Nasty Bunch defense showed up for the Golden Eagles in key moments. Ky’el Hemby led the defense with seven tackles, one interception and a pass deflection that led to another. 

“I thought we covered really well tonight, and they [North Texas] just made plays,” Hopson said. “Other than a missed assignment, I felt like we covered well.”

Time of possession was a key factor for both teams. Both sides had multiple drives that were timed under three minutes. This caused both defenses to be on the field for the majority of the game.

The Golden Eagles claimed the 45-27 victory over the Mean Green. Southern Miss will travel to Ruston, LA to take on the LA Tech Bulldogs on Oct. 19

Previous articleSingle-sex schools cause disadvantages
Jakobe Smith
- Advertisement -

Latest news

FootballJakobe Smith -
0

Southern Miss undefeated in conference play

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-2,2-0 C-USA) took on the North Texas Mean Green (2-4, 1-1 C-USA) at M.M. Roberts Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 12.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Single-sex schools cause disadvantages

Parents who once argued that single-sex education might benefit children are now rethinking their previous principles. Coeducational schools are now increasing in popularity, especially in the south.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Southern Miss masters of public health ranked most affordable

Southern Miss’ master of public health program was recently ranked No. 1 as the most affordable program in the East by the Masters in Public Health Degrees, an online resource for exploring MPH degrees in America.
Read more
EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘The Politician’ shows potential in season one

“The Politician” is a stylish show with many of Ryan Murphy’s typical over-the-top tropes in this quirky story about a high school politician. The first Netflix original to come from Murphy’s deal with the streaming service, “The Politician” creates a strong foundation for the series.
Read more
OpinionCaleb McCluskey -
0

Left-handed voices deserve to be heard

With all of the division currently in America, people are failing to hear an almost-silent minority suffering in the sidelines. Left-handed people have been the butt of the joke for far too long, and we deserve to be heard.
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss soccer balances workload

As a student athlete, balancing practice, games, school and a social life can be a challenge. With 12 out of 20 games on the road, the addition of travel takes its toll on the Southern Miss soccer team.
Read more

Must read

FootballJakobe Smith -
0

Southern Miss undefeated in conference play

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-2,2-0 C-USA) took on the North Texas Mean Green (2-4, 1-1 C-USA) at M.M. Roberts Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 12.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Single-sex schools cause disadvantages

Parents who once argued that single-sex education might benefit children are now rethinking their previous principles. Coeducational schools are now increasing in popularity, especially in the south.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

Southern Miss soccer balances workload

As a student athlete, balancing practice, games, school and a social life can be a challenge. With 12 out of 20 games on the road, the addition of travel takes its toll on the Southern Miss soccer team.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Sports

Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Sports

Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
Jakobe Smith -
0
Read more
Sports

Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz