Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.



“Well, we lost so that was not good, but we worked really hard and have been making strides all season,” sophomore Kinsley Hanback said. “We just have to keep working.”



UTEP took the first set with a score of 25-21. The Miners started off in the lead. Southern Miss was unable to catch up, tying the score only once.



In the second set, a service ace by Ashley Chapman tied the score at nine. UTEP took the lead with a kill from Serena Patterson. The Golden Eagles tied the score again with a kill by Chapman. Another kill by senior briefly gave the lead to Southern Miss. UTEP responded with a score tying service ace by Kellie Garraway. A service error and kill by Hanback put Southern Miss back in front; however, the team failed to keep the lead after UTEP tied the score at 22.



Set three saw a change of pace with a 26-24 win for the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss took off with the lead and maintained it until UTEP tied the score at 24 with a service ace by Erika Sianez. The Golden Eagles recovered with a kill by Kess Krutsinger followed by an attack error, which was also blocked by Krutsinger.



“Kess has been in and out this season, but she stepped in the middle for us and did an outstanding job. She had a great match offensively and did a good job blocking,” Coach Stephanie Radecki said.



The Golden Eagles carried their momentum into set five finishing with a score of 29-27 in their favor. Hanback had 13 kills and Chapman had 14 for the set.



UTEP took set five sealing the Golden Eagles’ twenty-third loss. The Miners jumped out front with the lead and remained untouchable by Southern Miss.



“We really just try to focus on getting better every day. We have gone five with UTEP. We have gone five with UTSA, and those are two really strong teams,” Radecki said. “It’s not like we aren’t playing good volleyball. It’s just we aren’t playing it consistent enough to be able to pull of those wins.”



Despite another loss, junior Madison Lawler earned 1,000 career digs. Lawler had 91 total digs against UTEP.



“I’ve been working really hard to get that, and I’m just so glad that I could do it with the teammates that I have,” Lawler said.



The Golden Eagles will travel to UAB on Nov. 8.