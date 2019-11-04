ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      Photo Gallery

      Tupelo Trump rally photo gallery

      Brian Winters
      0
      View a gallery of photos from President Donald Trump’s rally in Tupelo Nov. 1.
      Local

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Sports Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss
SportsVolleyball

Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

By Makayla Puckett

-

119
0

The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.  

“Well, we lost so that was not good, but we worked really hard and have been making strides all season,” sophomore Kinsley Hanback said. “We just have to keep working.”

UTEP took the first set with a score of 25-21. The Miners started off in the lead. Southern Miss was unable to catch up, tying the score only once. 

In the second set, a service ace by Ashley Chapman tied the score at nine. UTEP took the lead with a kill from Serena Patterson. The Golden Eagles tied the score again with a kill by Chapman. Another kill by senior briefly gave the lead to Southern Miss. UTEP responded with a score tying service ace by Kellie Garraway. A service error and kill by Hanback put Southern Miss back in front; however, the team failed to keep the lead after UTEP tied the score at 22. 

Set three saw a change of pace with a 26-24 win for the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss took off with the lead and maintained it until UTEP tied the score at 24 with a service ace by Erika Sianez. The Golden Eagles recovered with a kill by Kess Krutsinger followed by an attack error, which was also blocked by Krutsinger. 

“Kess has been in and out this season, but she stepped in the middle for us and did an outstanding job. She had a great match offensively and did a good job blocking,” Coach Stephanie Radecki said. 

The Golden Eagles carried their momentum into set five finishing with a score of 29-27 in their favor. Hanback had 13 kills and Chapman had 14 for the set. 

UTEP took set five sealing the Golden Eagles’ twenty-third loss. The Miners jumped out front with the lead and remained untouchable by Southern Miss. 

“We really just try to focus on getting better every day. We have gone five with UTEP. We have gone five with UTSA, and those are two really strong teams,” Radecki said. “It’s not like we aren’t playing good volleyball. It’s just we aren’t playing it consistent enough to be able to pull of those wins.”

Despite another loss, junior Madison Lawler earned 1,000 career digs. Lawler had 91 total digs against UTEP. 

“I’ve been working really hard to get that, and I’m just so glad that I could do it with the teammates that I have,” Lawler said. 

The Golden Eagles will travel to UAB on Nov. 8.

Previous articleTupelo Trump rally photo gallery
Makayla Puckett
- Advertisement -

Latest news

SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.
Read more
Photo GalleryBrian Winters -
0

Tupelo Trump rally photo gallery

View a gallery of photos from President Donald Trump's rally in Tupelo Nov. 1.
Read more
OpinionJack McCallum -
0

Republicans can never be true allies

Party alignment as a member of the LGBTQ community should not be too difficult in 2019. One party believes in the inherently antigay idea of religious freedom while the other does not. The whole idea of a two-party system is pretty terrible, but being LGBTQ and aligning yourself with Republicans is entirely foolish and selfish.
Read more
EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

Pop culture influences political beliefs

All art is political. There is little that a creator of a piece of media can do to separate their work from the larger political context in which it exists, or from their own political biases conscious or otherwise. What this means for the society that is largely dominated by a media-centric culture is that pop culture has a significant impact on political culture, and by extension individual political views.
Read more
LifestyleKarigan Teer -
0

Students find absentee voting difficult

For many college students and for people who temporarily move away from home, absentee voting is the only option to be politically involved. Despite absentee ballots being a well-known option for voting, student absentee voters often face challenges when attempting to make their voices heard.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Millennials​ gain power in elections

Over the years, studies have shown young adults vote less than other age groups. According to CampusVoteProject.org, young adults, especially students, move more frequently, are less likely to have a driver’s license and are less likely to be contacted by political campaigns than other age groups. All of these things are barriers for registering to vote and voting.
Read more

Must read

SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.
Read more
Photo GalleryBrian Winters -
0

Tupelo Trump rally photo gallery

View a gallery of photos from President Donald Trump's rally in Tupelo Nov. 1.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Sports

Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Sports

Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Football

Southern Miss undefeated in conference play

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-2,2-0 C-USA) took on the North Texas Mean Green (2-4, 1-1 C-USA) at M.M. Roberts Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 12.
Jakobe Smith -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz