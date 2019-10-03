  • Home
      Political candidates​ speak at forum

      Klaria Holmes
      The African American Student Organization and NAACP partnered to host their first political forum Sept. 23. Candidates discussed issues such as voter turnout, education and agriculture.
      Local

      Center for Military Veterans will find a new home

      Caleb McCluskey
      USM Foundation announced a fundraising initiative with the Center for Military Veterans, Service Member and Families Sept. 27 after privately raising $1.8 million for a new building, which will be on the corner of Pearl Street and 38th Avenue. The building will be named Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor.
      News

      Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

      Alyssa Bass
      Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
      Photo Gallery

      Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

      Bethany Morris
      All photos by Bethany Morris Ashley Chapman prepares to return ball. Ashley Chapman serves ball at Wednesday…
      Sports

      Southern Miss volleyball breaks losing streak

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Returning from a 10 game road trip without a win the Southern Miss Volleyball team (1-14, 0-2 CUSA) prepared to host Alabama State (4-16, 1-4 SWAC) in hopes of earning its first win of the season. To head coach Stephanie Radecki’s relief her team delivered.
      Sports

      Take a deep breath everybody, the Saints will be okay

      Chipper Baudry
      0
      Even with a hot 3-0 start, the Dallas Cowboys still had a lot to prove against the New Orleans Saints when they visited the Superdome on Sunday. The Cowboys were undefeated, but there was doubt that they had earned it.
Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

By Bethany Morris

All photos by Bethany Morris

  • Ashley Chapman prepares to return ball.
  • Ashley Chapman serves ball at Wednesday night’s game.
  • Ashley Chapman subs in for Ashley Berry.
  • Gillian Hidalgo talks with Coach Radecki.
  • Ashley Chapman saves ball.
  • Kaile Tuisamatatele defends ball at net.
  • Kellie Garraway prepares to serve.
  • Kellie Garraway serves ball against ASU.
  • Lindsey Legg returns ball.
  • Madison Lawler serves ball.
  • Piper Matsumoto returns ball across net.
  • Piper Matsumoto serves ball.
  • Southern Miss Volley ball team cheers on their teammates.

Bethany Morris
