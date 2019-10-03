Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

USM Foundation announced a fundraising initiative with the Center for Military Veterans, Service Member and Families Sept. 27 after privately raising $1.8 million for a new building, which will be on the corner of Pearl Street and 38th Avenue. The building will be named Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor.
Returning from a 10 game road trip without a win the Southern Miss Volleyball team (1-14, 0-2 CUSA) prepared to host Alabama State (4-16, 1-4 SWAC) in hopes of earning its first win of the season. To head coach Stephanie Radecki’s relief her team delivered.
Even with a hot 3-0 start, the Dallas Cowboys still had a lot to prove against the New Orleans Saints when they visited the Superdome on Sunday. The Cowboys were undefeated, but there was doubt that they had earned it.
Traditional college students notoriously struggle with balancing full class schedules, saving money from their part-time jobs, maintaining their social lives and finding time to sleep. In addition to these stressors, many students must also balance parenthood.
It seems that Netflix has been favoring quantity over quality in its original movies (remember “The Perfect Date” or “Sierra Burgess is a Loser”?). “Tall Girl,” one of the newest additions to the abundant Netflix originals, fits the mold of Netflix’s dime-a-dozen mentality.
In the midst of exams, football games and other university events, senior theatre major Tony Reimonenq and senior forensic science major Ta’Nika Williams have been elected to the 2019 Homecoming Court as Mr. and Miss Southern Miss.
