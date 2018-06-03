News In Brief
Southern Miss vs Dallas Baptist Gallery
USM Nursing Program Receives New Patient Simulators
Free Comic Book Day this Saturday, May 5.
SGA will be rewriting the constitution over the summer break
Southern Miss vs Dallas Baptist Gallery
Southern Miss vs Dallas Baptist Gallery
Grant Chighizola
June 03, 2018
Baseball
News
Sports
Walker Powell prepares to deliver a pitch
Matthew Guidry tosses the ball to LeeMarcus Boyd
Matthew Guidry looks up after hitting a home run
Walker Powell returns to the mound
slides back to first base
Matthew Guidry celebrates after hitting a home run
Walker Powell throws a pitch
Cole Donaldson looks on after an at-bat
Daniel Keating swings at a pitch
J.C. Keys delivers a pitch
Matthew Guidry runs towards first base
Guidry looks to steal a base
Jarod Wright throws a pitch in relief
J.C. Keys throws a pitch in relief
Guidry taps helmets with Luke Reynolds
