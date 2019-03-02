SportsBaseballPhoto Gallery Southern Miss vs. Gonzaga photo gallery By Makayla Puckett - March 2, 2019 0 139 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Freshman Charlie Fisher swings at a ball against Gonzaga on March 2. Photo by: Makayla Puckett - Advertisement -Freshman Charlie Fisher swings at a ball against Gonzaga on March 2.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Freshman Danny Lynch makes a throw from third base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Senior Fred Franklin rounds third base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Senior Storme Cooper makes a throw from second base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Junior Matthew Guidry makes a throw from second base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Senior Hunter Slater tags a player from Gonzaga during game 1 of the series.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Senior Cole Donaldson makes a throw to first base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Freshman Will McGillis makes a throw from shortstop.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Junior Matthew Guidry dives for a ball.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Junior Matt Wallner and the Golden Eagles celebrate Wallner’s home run in game 1 against Gonzaga.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Related