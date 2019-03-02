Southern Miss vs. Gonzaga photo gallery

By
Makayla Puckett
-
0
139
Freshman Charlie Fisher swings at a ball against Gonzaga on March 2. Photo by: Makayla Puckett
- Advertisement -
jackson
Freshman Charlie Fisher swings at a ball against Gonzaga on March 2.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Freshman Danny Lynch makes a throw from third base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Senior Fred Franklin rounds third base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Senior Storme Cooper makes a throw from second base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Junior Matthew Guidry makes a throw from second base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Senior Hunter Slater tags a player from Gonzaga during game 1 of the series.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Senior Cole Donaldson makes a throw to first base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Freshman Will McGillis makes a throw from shortstop.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Junior Matthew Guidry dives for a ball.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Junior Matt Wallner and the Golden Eagles celebrate Wallner’s home run in game 1 against Gonzaga.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR