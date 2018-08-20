News In Brief
BBQ Showdown Photo Gallery
BBQ showdown brings out of state competition
‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76
SGA begins final steps before drafting new constitution
Southern Miss vs Louisiana-Monroe Soccer Photo Gallery
Southern Miss vs Louisiana-Monroe Soccer Photo Gallery
Margaret Matteson
August 20, 2018
Stephanie Garcia scores goal in 36th minute Photo by: Maggie Matteson
Kendell Mindnich protects goal against ULM Photo by: Maggie Matteson
JoAnnie Ramos dribbles passed defender Photo by: Maggie Matteson
Southern Miss soccer team enters field for game against Louisiana-Monroe on August 19 Photo by: Maggie Matteson
Keely Hoppmeyer takes ball down field Photo by: Maggie Matteson
Southern Miss soccer team joins together for Nation Anthem Photo by: Maggie Matteson
Southern Miss soccer team comes together before match Photo by: Maggie Matteson
Ashton Stennis searches for an opening in the field Photo by: Maggie Matteson
Miah Zuazua attempts to steal ball from ULM offender Photo by: Maggie Matteson
Olivia Durham defends against ULM Photo by: Maggie Matteson
