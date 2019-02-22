Southern Miss vs. Mississippi St. Game 1 baseball photo gallery

By
Makayla Puckett
-


The Golden Eagles celebrate a win over Mississippi State after extra innings.
jackson
Redshirt freshman Ryan Och throws a pitch against Mississippi State on Feb. 22.
Senior Erick Hoard swings at a pitch during the Feb. 22 at Mississippi State.
Junior Brant Blaylock looks to first base coach Chad Caillet for a signal.
Head Coach Scott Berry discusses pitching changes with his staff.
Junior Walker Powell throws a pitch against Mississippi State on Feb. 22.
Senior Storme Cooper makes a throw to the infield.
Freshman Danny Lynch makes a throw from third base.
Freshman Danny Lynch swings at a pitch.

