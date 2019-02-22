SportsBaseballPhoto Gallery Southern Miss vs. Mississippi St. Game 1 baseball photo gallery By Makayla Puckett - February 22, 2019 0 182 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Golden Eagles celebrate a win over Mississippi State after extra innings. - Advertisement -The Golden Eagles celebrate a win over Mississippi State after extra innings. Redshirt freshman Ryan Och throws a pitch against Mississippi State on Feb. 22. Senior Erick Hoard swings at a pitch during the Feb. 22 at Mississippi State. Junior Brant Blaylock looks to first base coach Chad Caillet for a signal. Head Coach Scott Berry discusses pitching changes with his staff. Junior Walker Powell throws a pitch against Mississippi State on Feb. 22. Senior Storme Cooper makes a throw to the infield. Freshman Danny Lynch makes a throw from third base. Freshman Danny Lynch swings at a pitch. Related