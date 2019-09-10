  • Home
      Southern Miss falls to Mississippi State 38-15

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Starkville – Breaking the series tie the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Southern Miss 38-15 for a series record of 15-14-1.
      News

      Students anticipate completion of N31st Avenue

      Meghan Fuller
      0
      As of April, Southern Miss students have been told to steer clear of the road work happening on 31st Avenue near the entrance of campus, but the road should be finished by late November, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
      News

      Transfer students finish in five

      Lillie Busch
      0
      According to Institutional Research at Southern Miss, a total of 11,920 undergraduate students enrolled in Fall 2018. Among these students, 1,673 were transfers.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan tackles Southern Miss running back Kevin Perkins. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Wide…
      Sports

      Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

      William Burke
      0
      Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday.
      Sports

      Women’s soccer wins home opener

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      Southern Miss women’s soccer team (1-3) held its home opener against South Alabama (3-0-1) on Sept. 5.
Photo Gallery Southern Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State photo gallery
Photo Gallery

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State photo gallery

By Bethany Morris

-

53
0
Hailey Rogers moves ball down field against Mississippi Valley State. Photo by: Bethany Morris
Hannah Moody prepares to kick ball. Photo by: Bethany Morris
Alice Campos drives ball down field on Sunday afternoon’s game against Mississippi Valley State. Photo by: Bethany Morris
Maci Pennington prepares to drive ball across field. Photo by: Bethany Morris
Olivia Durham stays with ball down field. Photo by: Bethany Morris
Ariel Diaz prepares to take ball that is thrown in. Photo by: Bethany Morris

New Vietnamese restaurant is Pho-nomenal
Bethany Morris
Latest news

Must read

FeaturedMorgan Usry -
0

New Vietnamese restaurant is Pho-nomenal

Tim Truong has dreamed of opening a Vietnamese restaurant in Hattiesburg since he moved here in 2000. He noticed that there was a lack of Vietnamese restaurants in the area and wanted to fill that gap.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Hattiesburg tackles homelessness

Currently 480 people are homeless in Mississippi.
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us: printz@usm.edu.com

