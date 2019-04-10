SportsBaseball Southern Miss vs Ole Miss Photo Gallery By Brad Crowe - April 10, 2019 0 128 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Matt Wallner awaits a pitch. Photo by: Brad Crowe Secretary of State of Mississippi Delbert Hosemann throws the first pitch. Photo by: Brad Crowe Zach Phillips releases a pitch. Photo by: Brad Crowe Bryant Bowen speaks to Coach Berry at third base. Photo by: Brad Crowe Danny Lynch slides in to third base. Photo by: Brad Crowe Gabe Montenegro hands his batting gloves to a coach. Photo by: Brad Crowe Matt Wallner awaits the next pitch from first base. Photo by: Brad Crowe Jarod Wright delivers a pitch. Photo by: Brad Crowe Michael Fitzsimmons prepares for an at-bat. Photo by: Brad Crowe Cole Donaldson hands the ball to the umpire. Photo by: Brad Crowe Coach Scott Berry jogs to position for a defensive inning. Photo by: Brad Crowe Coach Mike Bianco meets with Zach Phillips on the mound. Photo by: Brad Crowe Thomas Dillard walks to the dugout after an at-bat. Photo by: Brad Crowe Mason Strickland delivers a pitch. Photo by: Brad Crowe Tyler Keenan gestures to the dugout from second base. Photo by: Brad Crowe Matt Wallner awaits a pitch. Photo by: Brad Crowe Brant Blaylock and Kevin Graham smile from first base. Photo by: Brad Crowe Tyler Myers hands the baseball to Gunner Hoglund. Photo by: Brad Crowe Gunner Hoglund delivers a pitch. Photo by: Brad Crowe Related