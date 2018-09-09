SportsFootballPhoto Gallery Southern Miss vs. ULM Photo Gallery By Brad Crowe - September 9, 2018 0 61 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Jaylond Adams Quarterback Jack Abraham handing off to Tez Parks. Seymore before the game. Jaylond Adams Jaylond Adams making a run down field. Quarterback Jack Abraham looking for the open man. Ernest Gunn making a tackle. A Southern Miss Dixie Darling Coach Hobson before the game. Celebrating after Quez Watkins scores a touch down. Dane Decuir of the marching band. Coach Hopson Tim Jones Coach Hopson Jack Abraham hugs Coach Hopson. A Southern Miss Dixie Darling A member of the Southern Miss Marching Pride Jack Abraham hands off to Tez Parks T-rod Daniels carries the ball Quez Watkins Jaylond Adams Jaylond Adams Former Southern Miss football player Brett Farve Doug Peterson, coach of Philadelphia Eagles/ULM alum. Former Southern Miss football player Brett Farve Photos by: Brad Crowe and Devon Dollar Related