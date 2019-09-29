  • Home
News Southern Miss vs. UTEP photo gallery
News

Southern Miss vs. UTEP photo gallery

By Makayla Puckett

-

0
0

   Jack Abraham prepares to pass ball. Photo by: Bethany Morris
Cole Cavallo blocks UTEP offense. Photo by: Bethany Morris
Fans cheer on the Golden Eagles. Photo by: Bethany Morris
Tyrek Moody runs the ball. Photo by: Bethany Morris
Ty Williams looks to the sideline for a play call. Photo by: Bethany Morris
The Dixie Darlings perform at halftime in new uniforms. Photo by: Blair Ballou
Coach Jay Hopson leads the Golden Eagles onto the field to face UTEP. Photo by: Blair Ballou
Coach Jay Hopson watches the game. Photo by: Blair Ballou
Southern Miss and UTEP line up on the line of scrimmage. Photo by: Blair Ballou
Vasti Jackson performs at the halftime show. Photo by: Blair Ballou
Makayla Puckett
