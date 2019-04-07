Photo GallerySportsSoftball Southern Miss vs UTSA photo gallery By Bethany Morris - April 7, 2019 0 129 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Karley Nichols celebrates after scoring a run. All photos by Bethany Morris. Game 1 starter Abby Trahan delivers a pitch. Madison Rayner attempts a swing. Pitcher Makenna Pierce delivers a pitch in Game 2 of the series. Karley Nichols celebrates after scoring a run. Karley Nichols runs towards third base. The Southern Miss softball team celebrates. Lacey Sumerlin throws to first base. Southern Miss’ Beth Taylor runs to first base. Second baseman Chase Nelson looks on from the infield. Karley Nichols runs after making contact with the ball in an at-bat. Southern Miss shortstop Lacey Sumerlin at-bat. Outfielder Madison Rayner throws a ball back to the infield. Southern Miss first baseman Sarah Van Schaik prepares to field a ball. Southern Miss players cheer from the dugout Pitcher Abby Trahan celebrates with teammates after an inning. Third baseman Alyssa Davis and assistant coach Christian Castro Related