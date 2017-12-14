Southern Miss wins third straight, tops Alabama A&M 69-54

Southern Miss Men’s Basketball won its third straight game Wednesday in Huntsville after edging the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 69-54.

After the Bulldogs hit their first two shots, Southern Miss answered by going on a 16-2 run. Alabama A&M did gain momentum late in the first half, but the Golden Eagles entered the break ahead 44-23.

Southern Miss shot 53 percent from the field and made seven of its eight shots at the line to end the first half. At this point, guard Cortez Edwards notched 13 points and made it his eighth straight game scoring double-figures.

The Bulldogs opened the second half with six straight, unanswered points, but this run did not last long. By midway through the second half, Edwards reached 18 points, six rebounds and a career-high three blocks. Paired with guard Tyree Griffin’s 13 points, six assists and six rebounds, the Bulldogs had no answer.

Edwards finished the game with 20 points, the fifth 20-point outing of his career, and six rebounds as the Golden Eagles coasted to victory.

In addition to Edwards and Griffin, Southern Miss had two other players in double-digit scoring figures. Guard Kevin Holland and forward Eddie Davis III each notched 10 points of their own.

Southern Miss will now prepare for a visit from William Carey on Saturday, December 16th at Reed Green Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. CT.