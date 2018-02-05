Southern Miss women’s tennis sweeps West Alabama

Southern Miss women’s tennis picked up its third win of the season sweeping West Alabama, 6-0.

The Golden Eagles battled rain, cold and windy conditions that forced the doubles matches to be canceled.

“When you are a tennis player, you have to be used to be playing in delays or anything,” said Head Coach Dominic Modise. “You have to be ready to compete; it’s part of the game.”

Senior Claudia Castell never gave up a set in her two shutout wins against over Katie Burrall, both ending 6-0. Junior Tjasa Jerse stayed undefeated at 3-0 and only gave up one set after defeating Georgina Salom, 6-1, 6-0.

Freshman Arina Amaning won her first singles match of her career winning 6-2,6-2 over Katia De Garza.

Junior Rikeetha Pereira battled Julia Gonzalez- Rodri defeating her 7-6, 6-4. Freshman Tanit Lopez Lopez defeated Lilana Araucz 6-1, 4-6 and 10-3.

“Today was a good match, we played a solid team, anything can happen at this match, we really just had to show up and compete,” Modise said. “I think we competed well in certain positions but overall a good team effort in a rebuilding year. It was a good finish good tennis you can’t complain about it.”

The Golden Eagles improve to 3-1 in the season and will host Xavier (La.) on Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m.