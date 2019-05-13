Southern Miss falls to Rice on the road

With the Conference USA tournament just two weeks away, the Golden Eagles were looking to continue their winning record with a win on the road against Rice.

In Game 1, Will McGillis was walked which was followed by a double from Matthew Guidry. Hunter Slater had an RBI groundout which brought McGillis home to give the Golden Eagles the lead.

Matt Wallner led off the fourth inning with a home run making, it his 15th for the season and 50th for his career.

Rice scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning but Southern Miss responded with three runs in the top of the sixth. A single by Hunter LeBlanc allowed both Wallner and Bryant Bowen to score. Danny Lynch homered to right field to end the inning. In the top of the ninth, Gabe Montenegro hit a home run to right field for Southern Miss’ last run of the night. Rice scored in the bottom of the ninth for a final score of 6-3.

Southern Miss finished the game with a total of six RBI’s while allowing Rice to have three.

For Game 2, Rice got on the board quickly in the first inning. A home run brought in two runners, giving Rice an early lead.

Rice kept the lead with another run in the bottom of the fourth and one in the bottom of the eighth. The Golden Eagles were shut out for the first time this season with a final score of 4-0. Montenegro led Southern Miss with two singles and Slater added a double in the contest.

During Game 3, Rice scored four runs in the top of the first inning. The second through fifth innings remained scoreless. During the sixth inning, Rice tallied on two more runs for a total of six compared to zero for Southern Miss. In the top of the seventh inning, McGillis scored on a wild pitch and Montenegro scored on a single by Slater. Rice scored again in the bottom of the eighth, however, to extend the final score to 7-2.

The Golden Eagles will play again on Tuesday, May 14 as they take on Troy. The midweek game is set for 6 p.m at Pete Taylor Park.