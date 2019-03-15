SportsBasketballPhoto Gallery Southern Miss vs Marshall photo gallery By Brad Crowe - March 15, 2019 0 92 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cortez Edwards reaches new heights on a second-half dunk attempt. - Advertisement -All photos by Brad Crowe. Ladavius Draine leaps over a group of defenders and sinks a pivotal three-pointer. Coach Doc Sadler speaks to his team during the final timeout of the quarterfinal competition. Leonard Harper-Baker flies to the rim for a one-handed slam. Tyree Griffin celebrates a Southern Miss basket that gives them a nine-point lead in the final minute of play. Dominic Magee drives to the paint before kicking the ball out to an open teammate. Tyree Griffin hits a fadeaway jumper over the extended hands of a Marshall defender. Dominic Magee launches a three pointer to extend Southern Miss’ lead with little time remaining. The Southern Miss reserves look on as Tyree Griffin works past a defender. Cortez Edwards reaches new heights on a second-half dunk attempt. Tyree Griffin creates space and launches a tear drop layup. Cortez Edwards leaps over a herd of defenders for a layup. Tyree Griffin soars to the basket for a dunk attempt. Ladavius Draine drives to the basket from the top of the key. Ladavius Draine sky hooks the ball over the outstretched arms of a defender for two points. Tyree Griffin avoids a block attempt and lays the ball up for two points. Photo by: Brad Crowe Tyree Griffin drives past a Marshall defender early in the game. Related