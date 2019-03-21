SportsBasketballPhoto Gallery Southern Miss-Nicholls State Photo Gallery By Makayla Puckett - March 21, 2019 0 47 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Southern Miss women’s basketball team celebrates its win over Nicholls State. Photo by: Makayla Puckett - Advertisement - Junior Shonte Hailes dribbles down the court on March 21 against Nicholls State. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Redshirt junior Camille Anderson makes a pass. Photo by: Makayla Puckett The Southern Miss women’s basketball team celebrates its win over Nicholls State. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Freshman Daishai Almond dribbles down the court against Nicholls State on March 21. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Junior Alarie Mayze looks for an open teammate. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Junior Alarie Mayze dribbles around a Nicholls State player. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Senior Megan Brown looks for an opening. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Sophomore Allie Kennedy looks to pass. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Redshirt junior navigates between two Nicholls State players. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Head coach Joye Lee-McNelis instructs junior Alarie Mayze. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Related