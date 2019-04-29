Southern Miss sweeps Middle Tennessee on the road

Southern Miss went up against Middle Tennessee for a three-game series from April 26-28. The Golden Eagles won each game in the series to extend their winning streak to eight games.

To start Game 1, The Golden Eagles managed to get on the board first with a solo home-run by Will McGillis in the top of the second inning.

Middle Tennessee then responded with a solo home run of its own to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

Three innings later in the sixth inning, Southern Miss exploded for five runs on six hits in the frame. A solo home run from Matt Wallner, RBI singles by McGillis and Gabe Montenegro, a sacrifice fly from Matthew Guidry and an RBI double from Hunter Slater allowed Southern Miss to take a 6-1 lead.

Southern Miss scored once again in the ninth inning with an RBI single from Cole Donaldson to seal the 7-1 win.

For Game 2, Middle Tennessee got off to a hot start early with a 3-0 lead over the first three innings, but Southern Miss held their composure and fought their way back into the game.

In the fifth inning, Brant Blaylock grounded into a double play situation, but Wallner was able to score during the play. Later in the sixth inning, Bryant Bowen hit an RBI triple to tie the game up at 3-3. Wallner gave Southern Miss its first lead of the game with a subsequent RBI single that allowed Bowen to score.

During the seventh inning, the Golden Eagles scored six runs to give the team a 10-3 lead over the Blue Raiders. The inning was marked by a triple from Guidry, a single from Slater and two home runs from Bowen and Wallner.

After that, Southern Miss went on to score one more run in the eighth inning to cap the game off with a final score of 11-3.

Wallner and Bowen each finished the game 3-for-5 at the plate. Bowen recorded five RBIs and Wallner had two.

Cody Carroll earned the win on the mound, recording three strikeouts and allowing five hits and one run in seven innings pitched.

Middle Tennessee started Game 3 with three runs in the first and second innings, but once again Southern Miss managed to come back and take the lead.

In the fifth inning, Blaylock grounded out to the pitcher, but Hunter LeBlanc was able to score on the play, cutting Middle Tennessee’s lead to 3-1. In the sixth inning, LeBlanc hit an RBI single that allowed Bryant Bowen to score. Later in the inning, Danny Lynch tied the game with an RBI groundout, allowing Wallner to score and make it a 3-3 game.

Southern Miss took control of the contest in the seventh inning, thanks to a three-RBI triple from LeBlanc that scored Guidry, Wallner and Slater. A Middle Tennessee home run in the bottom of the seventh cut the Southern Miss lead to one run, but the Blue Raiders were held scoreless over the last two innings and Southern Miss clinched the series sweep with a 6-5 win.

LeBlanc finished the game with a triple and two singles along with four RBIs. Southern Miss had six total hits in the contest and was able to take advantage of five Middle Tennessee errors.

Southern Miss will look to continue its eight-game winning streak at Pete Taylor Park against Ole Miss on May 1 at 6.p.m. The Golden Eagles lost to Ole Miss 11-2 in the first meeting of the two teams this season on April 9.