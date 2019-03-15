SportsBasketballPhoto Gallery Southern Miss vs Western Kentucky photo gallery By Brad Crowe - March 15, 2019 0 171 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Tim Rowe drives to the basket late in the contest. - Advertisement - Coach Doc Sadler looks on as LaDavius Draine knocks down a corner three. Dominic Magee launches a three to cut into the lead late in the second half. Leonard Harper-Baker maneuvers past a block attempt and makes a layup. Photo by: Brad Crowe Griffin, Draine and Baker get set defensively for a Hilltoppers possession. Tyree Griffin launches a three-point attempt over a Western Kentucky defender. Leonard Harper-Baker carries the ball upcourt on an offensive fastbreak. Cortez Edwards leaps above the crowd for two-point jumper. Tim Rowe drives to the basket late in the contest. Tyree Griffin gives Southern Miss an early lead with a mid-range jumper. Dominic Magee battles in the paint for a high-percentage basket. Cortez Edwards drives to the rim for an easy layup. Gabe Watson communicates with teammates to set up an attack. Tyree Griffin commands the offense as the floor general/point guard. Tim Rowe swishes a corner three early in the contest. Related