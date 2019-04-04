Southern Miss wins rematch against South Alabama

Two runs were all the Southern Miss softball team (19-16, 5-7 C-USA) needed in a 2-0 shutout win over South Alabama in a nonconference road matchup. South Alabama shut out Southern Miss by a score of 4-0 in Hattiesburg the last time the two teams faced each other on March 19.

Both runs for the Golden Eagles came in the top of the second inning. Following singles from Madison Rayner and Lacey Sumerlin in the inning, Destini Brown hit a two-out RBI double that allowed both Rayner and Sumerlin to score, giving Southern Miss the early lead.

Both teams were held scoreless for the remainder of the game, however. South Alabama left runners on base in every inning of the contest, including two runners left on base in the first, third, fourth and seventh inning. Southern Miss pitcher Abby Trahan gave up a single and then hit a batter with a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the team got out of the jam to clinch the win.

The Jaguars finished the contest with 11 total runners left on base, compared to 10 for Southern Miss.

In the circle, Trahan improved to 9-8 on the season after pitching a complete game. Trahan allowed six hits and three walks while also striking out five batters on 119 total pitches.

Sarah Van Schaik finished the night 2-for-4 at the plate for the Golden Eagles. Rayner, Sumerlin, Brown, Alyssa Davis and Chase Nelson also accounted for the team’s seven hits in the contest.

Southern Miss returns to Conference USA action this weekend with a three-game home series against UTSA. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday that will begin at 1 p.m. and then close out the series with a 1 p.m. matchup on Sunday.