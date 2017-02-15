SPAS brings ‘Puppy Love’ on campus

This Valentine’s Day, Southern Pines Animal Shelter (SPAS) brought puppies to USM’s campus.

On Tuesday Feb 14, funds donated went towards EagleThon, an organization that promotes Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and raises money for Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, MS. EagleThon hosts a six hour dance marathon that will be in the Thad Cochran building on Feb. 18.

According to USM’s Phi Mu facebook page, the sorority will be supporting EagleThon on campus with a dance marathon.

“Our chapter decided to put together a team and pledged to raise $500,” Phi Mu wrote in a post. “Our creed instructs us ‘To lend to those less fortunate a helping hand.’ We love supporting Children’s Miracle Network and will do so in any way we can!”

The puppies returned the next day for the Puppy Love event and the proceeds supported the Clinical Psychology Graduate Student Organization (CPGSO). All funds will go to increase access to mental health care for low- income individuals.

The organization advertised a suggested donation of $1 to relax, pet puppies and support the CPGSO. Students were able to cuddle the puppies on Weathersby Law while de-stressing and supporting mental health treatment.

CPGSO hosts Puppy Love mainly to raise money to subsidize therapy and assessment services for low income clients at the USM Psychology Clinic. The event was created to provide an opportunity for students to relieve stress and learn about the services available at the USM Psychology Clinic, as well as hear about volunteer opportunities at SPAS.

The Shelter will receive a portion of the funds raised at the event, and they can also communicate directly with interested students about their needs for volunteers and assistance. The puppies SPAS bring to the event receive socialization and play time, which can benefit the chance of a puppy finding a home, according to CNN.

“Puppy Love benefits USM students by providing them with a chance to de-stress by petting puppies and an opportunity to learn about the USM Psychology Clinic and the services we provide,” said Sarah Butterworth, a member of CPGSO.