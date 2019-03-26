NewsPhoto Gallery Stop, Drop, and RUN! Color 5K Photo Gallery By Margaret Matteson - March 26, 2019 0 89 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Advertisement - Stop, Drop, and RUN! Color 5K participants take a group image at the end of their race. Participants get splashed with color at the finish line. A mom pushes her child in a stroller at the race. Man participates in Stop, Drop, and RUN! Color 5K. Women get splashed with color. Woman walks through cloud of color. Woman is doused with color by volunteers. Man throws color during a group picture. Participants celebrate. Woman is splashed with color. Child laughs as color is thrown around him. Participant listens to music as colorful dust falls off. Man celebrates completion of race. Photos by Makayla Puckett and Florence Maillot. Related