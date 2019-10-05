Streaming places small artists in danger

ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Textbook subscription services may benefit students

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Textbook prices are the highest they’ve ever been nationally. In a message from the provost, Southern Miss Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven Moser, Ph.D., addressed the issue and supplied a possible answer.
      News

      Major companies look to hire students at career expo

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
      Local

      Black business owner responds to vandalism

      Blair Ballou
      0
      Owner of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill Vikki Terrell found her restaurant vandalized with racial slurs Monday.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
      Sports

      Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
      Photo Gallery

      Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

      Bethany Morris
      0
      All photos by Bethany Morris Ashley Chapman prepares to return ball. Ashley Chapman serves ball at Wednesday…
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Entertainment Streaming places small artists in danger
Entertainment

Streaming places small artists in danger

By Jack McCallum

-

0
0

Cupcakke recently had a series of disturbing social media posts that ended with a live stream of her threatening to retire and remove her music from streaming services. Cupcakke’s threat exposes some of the scary cons for the legacy and preservation of artists in the streaming era.

Cupcakke is an underground rapper whose brash and confident lyrics have gained her a strong, cult-like fanbase. She has recently been trending for all the wrong reasons as her fans watched her broadcast disturbing videos and harass celebrities like Shawn Mendes. This all reached its peak when Cupcakke announced that she was retiring from music.

There is plenty more to worry about with Cupcakke’s recent social media behavior than the likelihood of her music disappearing forever. The reality of Cupcakke declaring that she has a gambling problem and canceling her tour is the real thing that we should be worried about with her. Thankfully Cupcakke has a loyal fanbase who has already begun the process of preserving her music, so it is unlikely that “Audacious” will vanish any time soon.

What is more concerning is artists who are even smaller than Cupcakke who are retiring and/or removing their music from streaming services. Maybe it is out of selfishness as a fan, but it is always upsetting when an artist with a following of fewer than 10,000 vanishes along with their music.

Ayesha Erotica was an up-and-coming producer, writer and singer whose music was glitchy pop that reeked of the MySpace and tabloid culture of 2007. She initially rose to underground popularity through an Alyson Stoner parody rap as well as her production on Joanne Prada (now known as Joanne the Scammer) tracks.

Last fall, pop artist Slayyyter began gaining traction with the Twitter-acclaimed, Ayesha produced and featuring “BFF.” Too bad this sudden rise in attention was cut short as Ayesha retired from music and vanished from the internet before 2019 even began.

Right before her retirement, it seemed like Ayesha was going to be the next it-girl of pop music blogs as she continued to receive praise on both her Slayyyter and solo tracks. But no. All Ayesha Erotica tracks have vanished from their original home on SoundCloud, and the only way to listen to any of them is by downloading sketchy links from Reddit users. She seems to want this though, as she chose to jump ship from pop music after the then-new fans of Slayyyter leaked her personal information.

Some of Ayesha’s tracks might never fully resurface even as she continues to gain attention for her music. This also really speaks on the nastiness of the internet fandom world. Despite her disappearance, Ayesha Erotica’s tracks “Literal Legend” and “Vacation Bible School” have ended up becoming minor TikTok memes despite the songs’ only availability being as third party YouTube videos.

Instagram star and part-time musician Azealia Banks has habitually uploaded music only to have it removed shortly thereafter. Career-defining mixtape “Fantasea” was originally released with the track “Esta Noche,” but that was quickly deleted and it has now been replaced by “No Problems.” Singles “ATM Jam” and “Pyrex Princess” have also both been evicted from their previous iTunes home.

This internet music dilemma goes beyond niche artists like Ayesha Erotica, Azealia Banks and Cupcakke, as Lizzo has basically wiped all of her independent music from the internet. “Lizzobangers” is now a rare item and can only be listened to via illegal links from Twitter stans. While Lizzo might have built the foundation of her fanbase through independent releases and mixtapes, she and Atlantic have seemingly decided in wake of “Truth Hurts” that her pre-Atlantic music should not be available to the public.

The age of all music being physically released really is no safer either in terms of preserving an artist’s legacy. This is made especially clear when looking at the Universal fire burning decades worth of masters. One thing is also clear though: the internet is not some all-mighty protector of music, especially for smaller artists whose music has never seen a physical release.

The time is always now to go purchase and download your favorite artists’ music while it is available. There really is no telling who will be the next artist to attempt at deleting their music from the web.

Previous articleGolden Eagles win conference match over FIU
Jack McCallum
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

Streaming places small artists in danger

Cupcakke recently had a series of disturbing social media posts that ended with a live stream of her threatening to retire and remove her music from streaming services. Cupcakke’s threat exposes some of the scary cons for the legacy and preservation of artists in the streaming era.
Read more
SportsJakobe Smith -
0

Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Textbook subscription services may benefit students

Textbook prices are the highest they’ve ever been nationally. In a message from the provost, Southern Miss Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven Moser, Ph.D., addressed the issue and supplied a possible answer.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Hazing Prevention Week presents opportunity for growth

National Hazing Prevention Week 2019 took place Sept. 23- 27. What some students may not understand, however, is the significance of this annual event. As NHPW is taking place, now is the time to reflect on past events and understand how we can learn from them.
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

Major companies look to hire students at career expo

The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

Streaming places small artists in danger

Cupcakke recently had a series of disturbing social media posts that ended with a live stream of her threatening to retire and remove her music from streaming services. Cupcakke’s threat exposes some of the scary cons for the legacy and preservation of artists in the streaming era.
Read more
SportsJakobe Smith -
0

Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

‘Tall Girl’ not worth Netflix’s price bump

It seems that Netflix has been favoring quantity over quality in its original movies (remember “The Perfect Date” or “Sierra Burgess is a Loser”?). “Tall Girl,” one of the newest additions to the abundant Netflix originals, fits the mold of Netflix’s dime-a-dozen mentality.
Molly Schraeder -
0
Read more
Entertainment

“Borderlands 3” wows fans as one of 2019’s best

2009’s “Borderlands” wowed gamers with its mixture of first-person shooting and RPG mechanics. One sequel, a prequel and a spin-off later, and it is business as usual on the wild, dangerous planet of Pandora.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Entertainment

‘Downton Abbey’ wraps series in lovely bow

It has been four years since we have seen the Crawley family, and we owe this final visit to none other than the Royal Family.
Klaria Holmes -
0
Read more
Entertainment

British Musical “Six” Set to Transfer to Broadway

The cast for the upcoming Broadway musical “Six” has recently been announced, and with the tickets going on sale later this month, there is much speculation as to how the production will be received. “Six” is a British musical transferring from London’s West End and has often been compared to the hit musical “Hamilton” due to its focus on a key piece of British history: the fate of the six wives of King Henry VIII.
Alice Walters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz