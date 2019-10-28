ad
      News

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
      News

      Chronic health conditions create challenges for students

      Morgan Usry
      0
      People who have chronic health conditions may face many challenges. This is even more true for those who are also students. On top of the normal problems that any college student has, they also have to deal with missing classes, constant fatigue and the other complications that a chronic health issue can pose.
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
      Sports

      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
Lifestyle

Students believe their voice matters

By Brian Winters

According to the United States Census Bureau, there were 4.6 million more voters in the 2016 election than there were in the 2012 election. The census says a majority of these voters were 65-years-old or older.

World Population Review shows that Hattiesburg has a high population of college-aged students and young adults. Ballotpedia also shows that Hattiesburg has a higher population than most cities in Mississippi.

Senior English licensure major Jaq Jefcoat believes it is important for college students to go out and vote. Jefcoat said he tries to vote in every election that is held.

“Here on campus, especially if you live in the Hattiesburg area, it is important to learn where your voting station is and if you are registered to vote,” Jefcoat said. “People might think their vote does not count, but it does in the big scheme of things.”

Junior international studies major Helen Greene has not voted in any elections because she is not registered to vote.

 “I have not registered to vote because the year I turned 18-years-old I went abroad,” Greene said. “My dad told me not to register to vote until I have a permanent residence so that is what I am waiting on.”

Greene said she thinks it is very important to vote, especially in local elections because, in her opinion, local elections are more important than national elections.

Freshman marine biology major Sarah Toepfer is registered to vote in Louisiana. Toepfer said she is not an active voter because she does not live in Louisiana at the moment

“I do not know if I can register to vote in Mississippi so I need to do research on that, Toepfer said. “To be honest, I probably would not vote in general elections in Mississippi because I feel like I do not have a lot of time to research candidates.”

Toepfer said she would want to research a candidate instead of voting for someone based on their party. 

Jefcoat said basic research on candidates would be a good start on getting involved in politics. 

“I would search for things you care about,” Jefcoat said. “If you are into education, marijuana or LGBTQ rights, find things you are interested in and see what candidates think about that.” 

Toepfer said she believes voting is important because the candidate is who will be running where you live and creating the laws of where you live. 

“I am involved with conservation so I want to vote for someone that has the same ideals and beliefs as me, like the same governing beliefs as me,” Toepfer said.

Greene said voting without a knowledge of who you are voting for is worse than not voting. She said it is important to be politically aware and know when the elections are.  

Jefcoat said he believes everyone should try to vote. “The only excuse not to vote is if you hate every candidate and you want to go with the lesser of two evils,” Jefcoat said. 

He said everyone has a voice and not voting is basically condoning everything that is about to happen and how it affects you.

Klaria Holmes also contributed to this article.

Brian Winters
