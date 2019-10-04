Students more likely to tune in to podcasts than radio

  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Major companies look to hire students at career expo

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
      Local

      Black business owner responds to vandalism

      Blair Ballou
      0
      Owner of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill Vikki Terrell found her restaurant vandalized with racial slurs Monday.
      News

      Political candidates​ speak at forum

      Klaria Holmes
      0
      The African American Student Organization and NAACP partnered to host their first political forum Sept. 23. Candidates discussed issues such as voter turnout, education and agriculture.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
      Photo Gallery

      Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

      Bethany Morris
      0
      All photos by Bethany Morris Ashley Chapman prepares to return ball. Ashley Chapman serves ball at Wednesday…
      Sports

      Southern Miss volleyball breaks losing streak

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Returning from a 10 game road trip without a win the Southern Miss Volleyball team (1-14, 0-2 CUSA) prepared to host Alabama State (4-16, 1-4 SWAC) in hopes of earning its first win of the season. To head coach Stephanie Radecki’s relief her team delivered.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Lifestyle Students more likely to tune in to podcasts than...
Lifestyle

Students more likely to tune in to podcasts than radio

By William Lowery

-

0
0

Eighteen percent of podcast listeners are between the ages of 18 to 24, according to studies published by media research companies Nielsen and Edison.

Over the past decade, podcasts have exploded in popularity. As of 2019, there are 700 thousand active podcasts with 29 million podcast episodes released during this time.

The most popular podcast genres include society and culture, business, comedy, news and politics and health. According to Apple, popular podcasts include “Man in the Window,” “The Shrink Next Door” and “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“When podcasts started popping up, it was just a bunch of regular Joes using a new format to express their love of something like genre films,” Arizona resident Aaron Lipscomb said via e-mail. “They certainly weren’t what they are now, but it was still exciting for anybody that wanted to have a voice on something.”

Lipscomb is the creator of “Revival House,” a podcasting channel that encompasses several shows such as “Behind the Mask Commentary,” “Cinema Enema” and “Mac and Zach Save the World.” Lipscomb noted the podcasting industry is a lot more commercialized now than when he started the channel back in the early 2010’s.

“Celebrities like Chris Jericho or Ice-T will have all the corporate backing and have advertisers and money coming in from day one and they do tend to consume a large part of the listener base even if they can be great,” Lipscomb added.

Research by Nielsen and Edison reveals most people listen to podcasts while at home or on the road. For college students like senior kinesiology major Benjamin Ficken, the best part about podcasts is their convenience.

“They’re great to listen to in the background, and a lot of them are very informal,” Ficken said.

Ficken started his own podcast at the beginning of 2019 called “The Lowkey Podcast,” where he and his friends discussed pop culture and sports as well as life stories. The podcast was cancelled later because of their struggle to come up with topics.

Lipscomb said the biggest challenge facing a lot of podcasts is consistency and finding and keeping dedicated hosts.

“Our flagship show has changed drastically from the first day it started,” Lipscomb said. “It was a slow evolution, but it was very natural. Getting other content creators who are like-minded and willing to have a similar mindset while offering something unique I think is a recipe for success.”

For those looking to start their own podcast,Ficken believes passion for the material is key rather than focusing on views and ratings.

“If you just do it for popularity or to make it big, it’ll get watered down,” Ficken said.

Previous articleSouthern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery
Next articleBlack business owner responds to vandalism
William Lowery
- Advertisement -

Latest news

SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

Major companies look to hire students at career expo

The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
Read more
LocalBlair Ballou -
0

Black business owner responds to vandalism

Owner of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill Vikki Terrell found her restaurant vandalized with racial slurs Monday.
Read more
LifestyleWilliam Lowery -
0

Students more likely to tune in to podcasts than radio

Eighteen percent of podcast listeners are between the ages of 18 to 24, according to studies published by media research companies Nielsen and Edison.
Read more
Photo GalleryBethany Morris -
0

Southern Miss volleyball v. ASU photo gallery

All photos by Bethany Morris Ashley Chapman prepares to return ball. Ashley...
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss volleyball breaks losing streak

Returning from a 10 game road trip without a win the Southern Miss Volleyball team (1-14, 0-2 CUSA) prepared to host Alabama State (4-16, 1-4 SWAC) in hopes of earning its first win of the season. To head coach Stephanie Radecki’s relief her team delivered.
Read more

Must read

SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

Major companies look to hire students at career expo

The career and internship expo will be hosted by Career Services Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center. Assistant Director of Career Services Kathy Killam said she is excited to share the opportunity with students.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Lifestyle

Students find beauty and peace in plant trend

In the last few years, owning an exorbitant number of houseplants has been a growing trend. The #urbanjungle hashtag on Instagram is proof of this, with nearly 3 million posts from users showing off their tropical plant-packed homes.
Morgan Usry -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

College students struggle to find employment

As a senior, you are an old friend of the dreaded question. It hides behind every corner and every well-intentioned smile: “What do you plan to do after graduation?”
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves

Photo by Bethany Morris
Bethany Morris -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

MLMs provide entrepreneurship, irritation

When full-time general manager Elizabeth Stewart* heard that a woman she followed on social media was making $10,000 a month selling Arbonne, she knew she wanted to give it a try.
Alyssa Bass -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz