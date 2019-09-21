Students possibly benefit from mental health days

  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

      Lillie Busch
      0
      When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
      News

      Southern Miss retention rate below national average

      William Lowery
      0
      Southern Miss students are more likely to drop out according to national averages. Southern Miss New Student and Retention Programs director Katie McBride said financial, academic and adjustment issues are contributing factors.
      News

      McNair takes student outreach and support role

      Lauryn Bohn
      0
      When Delores McNair started her journey at Southern Miss, she was the office secretary. As she took on more responsibilities and duties throughout the years, the title of her position went through several changes too.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
      Opinion

      College athletes should not be paid to play

      William Burke
      0
      The life of a student athlete comes with many perks, and getting paid for being a student athlete is not one for a reason.
      Analysis

      Offensive takeaways from Troy

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      “Man we are rolling,” quarterback Jack Abraham told center Trace Clopton between snaps at Troy. The Golden Eagles’ ability to maintain momentum earned the squad a 47-42 win over the Trojans. Gearing up for number two Alabama, Southern Miss is focused on fixing previous mistakes, however, there are some key takeaways going into week four.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Opinion Students possibly benefit from mental health days
Opinion

Students possibly benefit from mental health days

By Laurel Thrailkill

-

0
0

Photo by Alexandria Moore

A 2013 study conducted by the American Psychological Association concluded that 41% of college students suffered from anxiety and 36%  suffered from depression. You might be surprised, or you might not be if you are one of the hundreds of thousands of college students suffering from a mental illness. The bottom line is this: there is a clear issue that is not being acknowledged.

Many college students suffering from a mental illness report having to miss class on at least one occasion due to mental health. These students also report feeling embarrassed and afraid to speak up about it. Overly strict college attendance policies do not help this problem.

Most universities across the country recognize and excuse absences for medical reasons, but they do not have a policy in place regarding absences involving mental health. A physical illness can be easily identified. It is hard to ignore a cold, a case of the flu or a sprained ankle. What is not so easy to identify is depression or anxiety. That is why these mental problems are so often cast aside when it comes to attendance policies.

A new law in Oregon might be challenging the lack of inclusion of mental health in attendance policies. Oregon will now allow students to take mental health days in just the same way they would take a sick day. Suicide is Oregon’s second leading cause of death in young people aged 10 to 34. The hope is that this new law might be able to relieve some of the stress put on students and eliminate feelings of embarrassment when it comes to speaking out about mental health.

Critics of the new law are afraid that some students would abuse the policy and fake having a mental illness as an excuse to miss more school. The unfortunate truth is that there are people that will always try to find a way to abuse the system. That being said, it is not fair to deprive a sick student of resources to help combat mental illness out of the fear that a few people might exploit the system.

The example that Oregon has set will hopefully encourage other states to follow suit and consider laws that would protect students who miss class because of legitimate mental health problems.

As a student myself, I can attest that strict attendance policies can cause anxiety and stress even if you do not have a mental illness. The attendance policies for many of my classes in the past stated that no absence will be excused without a doctor’s note. While it is understandable that professors must set attendance policies, I have never taken a class with an attendance policy that took mental illnesses into account.

Issues like this are always difficult. The fear that some will abuse the system is enough to make many hesitant to get on board with laws like the one passed in Oregon. What we have to ask ourselves is if it is worth letting a few dishonest people slip through the cracks in order to connect people that are mentally ill with the tools they need to succeed.

Previous articleSouthern Miss retention rate below national average
Next article‘Hustlers’ reveals a complex and gripping story
Laurel Thrailkill
- Advertisement -

Latest news

FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
Read more
NewsLillie Busch -
0

Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
Read more
EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

‘Hustlers’ reveals a complex and gripping story

“Hustlers” is a breathtaking drama that peels away at the archetypal story of a disadvantaged group of people making their way to the top by stealing from the powerful, to reveal a beautiful story about family, loss and growth.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Students possibly benefit from mental health days

A 2013 study conducted by the American Psychological Association concluded that 41% of college students suffered from anxiety and 36% suffered from depression. You might be surprised, or you might not be if you are one of the hundreds of thousands of college students suffering from a mental illness.
Read more
NewsWilliam Lowery -
0

Southern Miss retention rate below national average

Southern Miss students are more likely to drop out according to national averages. Southern Miss New Student and Retention Programs director Katie McBride said financial, academic and adjustment issues are contributing factors.
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves

Photo by Bethany Morris Throughout the 50s and 60s, ladies wore headscarves around their...
Read more

Must read

FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
Read more
NewsLillie Busch -
0

Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

College athletes should not be paid to play

The life of a student athlete comes with many perks, and getting paid for being a student athlete is not one for a reason.
William Burke -
0
Read more
Opinion

Antonio Brown: How the Superstar’s Ego Is Ruining His Career

In the world of sports, superstar Antonio Brown’s story is an oddity. What many considered to be the best trade of the offseason turned out to be the most disastrous.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Opinion

Pet ownership relieves college stress

College can be a stressful experience, and one way that students can ease the tension of college, work and other real-life challenges is by owning a pet. However, having a dog or cat staying in the dorm is not an easy process.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Too much too late: Chappelle is our own creation

To truly comprehend Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up, ironically entitled “Sticks and Stones,” there’s a fundamental conversation that must take place. It seems that we’ve entered an age where free speech and art are treading the thin lines they’re drawn on, which is becoming a large problem.
Klaria Holmes -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail..com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz