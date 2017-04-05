Students present research findings at graduate symposium

On April 4, graduate students at The University of Southern Mississippi presented research findings to Susan A. Siltanen Graduate Research Symposium Program judges for a chance to win almost $10,000.

Each presentation had a time limit of 15 minutes long and included a thesis and synopsis.

Presenters chose their own research topics, some of which were researched throughout students’ grad school careers.

This year graduate students submitted 115 abstracts to present at the symposium. The presentations were held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. and were followed by the Graduate Student Research Luncheon Keynote Address. Graduate Student Senate President and Vice President Alisha Sink and Rachel Young attended the luncheon.

Graduate student, Edward Kelley, was excited to present his research, but hopeful that this would not be the end for his findings, “This is something I hope to continue hopefully as a career. I have learned more in the past two years than I thought was possible.”

“I don’t regret anything,” he said.

Wright believed the research also helped her personally, “It made me a better researcher. It made me ask better questions.”

Graduation Appreciation Week will wrap up this Friday: there will be lectures and seminars Wednesday and Thursday and a Meet and Greet Social Friday in R. C. Cook Union Lounge for more information you can contact the Graduate School at 601.266.5138 or visit them on the second floor of McCain Library.