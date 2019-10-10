Students reflect on fast-food jobs

ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Students struggle to adjust to payment policy

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Eighty nine students’ classes were canceled for the fall 2019 semester after a change in the payment policy, according to Director of Student Financial Services Barbara Madison.
      Local

      Black business owner responds to vandalism

      Blair Ballou
      0
      The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating the recent vandalism of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill in Downtown Hattiesburg.
      News

      Southern Miss brings Golden Family Reunion to Homecoming

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss Homecoming is coming back with with not only some familiar events but also some new developments. According to the Student Government Association director of the homecoming parade and sophomore nursing major Grace Kellicut, the theme of this year’s homecoming is Golden Family Reunion.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
      Sports

      Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
      Sports

      Southern Miss stays stagnant in C-USA

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      For the past 25 years, Southern Miss has been a member of “the Conference of the United States of America” as head baseball coach Scott Berry once referred to it. Despite the loyalty the athletic department feels towards Conference USA, it is time to cut ties and move on.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Features Students reflect on fast-food jobs
Features

Students reflect on fast-food jobs

By Meghan Fuller

-

81
0

Many people view the fast-food industry as a low point in the job world. Despite this belief, students who have worked these jobs often gain valuable skills that will help them in the future. 

Sophomore sports coaching major Michael Perret began working in the fast-food business in 2015. While working at Ward’s, Perret learned various skills that would better equip him for future jobs in the food industry. He said that working there allowed him to prepare food in a timely manner while and grow his work ethic.

“There are many practical skills I learned that helped me when I went into cooking at restaurants, and I still use those skills today,” Perret said.

Although Perret is grateful for the life lessons he learned when working in the fast-food industry, he also said that the job had many negative qualities in addition to the benefits.

“It’s like sprinting a marathon,” Perret said. “If you’re not constantly working as fast as you can, you will soon not have a job anymore.”

While working for minimum wage, many fast-food employees eventually leave the business because of  the atmosphere or the work that goes into food production. Workers often see the job as a gateway before transitioning into other career opportunities.

Sophomore kinesiology major Katie Cork said that the fast-food industry was the beginning of a humbling experience. As a teenager, she worked at Wendy’s in 2017. Working $9 an hour, she had multiple benefits, including her coworkers, who she said treated her like family.

“It’s not the same for everyone,” Cork said. “But I had a great experience. I had a good crew and great managers that actually cared about me.”

With a positive outlook on her past employment, Cork said that there were also many negative aspects. Cork said that many people in the fast-food industry have to deal with rude customers with misplaced orders as well as being burned by hot stoves or grease.

“It teaches you to have tough skin,” Cork said. “You learn to be very efficient.”

Junior social work major Anna Webb worked at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in 2015. Webb said the job was the start of her working career, especially in the food production business. She applied for the job in order to work with her friends who were recent hires. Webb said those friends made the job easier to handle and the atmosphere lighter than she initially imagined.

“I can’t speak for all fast-food restaurants, but working at Krispy Kreme was not as bad as many people make fast-food jobs out to be,” Webb said.

Webb says she left the job due to the amount of work, which was unbalanced with the amount of pay. Making only minimum wage, she decided to further her job search for a more suitable experience in food production. Webb reflected on how difficult it was to satisfy customers as a new hire.

“The worst part was having customers dissatisfied with the speed of the food being prepared,” Webb said. “People often disrespect the cashiers, who have no control over the food production.”

Although many fast-food workers consider the job to be unpleasant, Webb said the experience was worth it. Finding a new skill allowed her to not only step out of her comfort zone, but also to apply for additional jobs with that same background.

“I had some great times and created many memories. I also gained barista experience, which will help me with future potential occupations,” Webb said.

Although many fast-food workers are below the age of 25, many fast-food chains are slowly losing workers, according to a study by CNBC. According to the study, employee turnover for the fast food industry is around 150%.

The study also explained that many employees are being replaced by machines that allow customers to place their orders in a faster manner. Because these machines are not available at all fast-food locations, there are still cashiers to allow customers to order efficiently. Webb said there are essential things to remember when customers are ordering at the window.

“The faster you order, the faster we get your food to you,” Webb said. “Treat workers with respect, and they’ll do the same.”

Previous articleStudents struggle to adjust to payment policy
Meghan Fuller
- Advertisement -

Latest news

FeaturesMeghan Fuller -
0

Students reflect on fast-food jobs

Many people view the fast-food industry as a low point in the job world. Despite this belief, students who have worked these jobs often gain valuable skills that will help them in the future.
Read more
NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Students struggle to adjust to payment policy

Eighty nine students’ classes were canceled for the fall 2019 semester after a change in the payment policy, according to Director of Student Financial Services Barbara Madison.
Read more
LifestyleEarl Stoudemire -
0

African Americans search for their roots

Many people have learned about their family’s history through DNA testing services, such as Ancestry and 23andMe. However, for African Americans, this passage of self-discovery has setbacks due to the lack of research in certain areas of Africa.
Read more
LocalBlair Ballou -
0

Black business owner responds to vandalism

The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating the recent vandalism of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill in Downtown Hattiesburg.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Cuffing Season Comic

Cartoon by Darius Harris.
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
Read more

Must read

FeaturesMeghan Fuller -
0

Students reflect on fast-food jobs

Many people view the fast-food industry as a low point in the job world. Despite this belief, students who have worked these jobs often gain valuable skills that will help them in the future.
Read more
NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Students struggle to adjust to payment policy

Eighty nine students’ classes were canceled for the fall 2019 semester after a change in the payment policy, according to Director of Student Financial Services Barbara Madison.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Features

Mississippi state flag redesign sparks debate

In recent years, some Mississippians have wanted a new flag design, while others hold on to the current one. One Mississippi native, Laurin Stennis, designed a flag that has gained support.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
Features

Student mothers balance school, work, family

Traditional college students notoriously struggle with balancing full class schedules, saving money from their part-time jobs, maintaining their social lives and finding time to sleep. In addition to these stressors, many students must also balance parenthood.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more
Features

Mr. and Miss Southern Miss promote authenticity

In the midst of exams, football games and other university events, senior theatre major Tony Reimonenq and senior forensic science major Ta’Nika Williams have been elected to the 2019 Homecoming Court as Mr. and Miss Southern Miss.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
Features

E-cigarettes negatively affect students

Stress is a common factor that is most college students’ lives. To relieve it, students listen to music, play with music or exercise, while other students may pick up certain activities such as caffeine, shopping excessively or using e-cigarettes to blow off steam.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz