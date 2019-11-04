ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      Photo Gallery

      Tupelo Trump rally photo gallery

      Brian Winters
      0
      View a gallery of photos from President Donald Trump’s rally in Tupelo Nov. 1.
      Local

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Opinion Students working full-time at a ​disadvantage
Opinion

Students working full-time at a ​disadvantage

By Laurel Thrailkill

-

118
0

Hard work is not a foreign concept to most college students. Homework, studying and attending classes is more than enough to fill their time. College students who work full-time jobs face a unique set of challenges, however.

In Mississippi, the employer designation for full-time workers ranges from 30 to 45 hours per week. In 2017, 10% of full-time undergraduate students were employed and working 35 hours or more per week.

For graduate students, the percentage is much higher. Seventy-six percent of graduate students work more than 30 hours per week.

There is no denying that working full-time and studying full-time can be a serious challenge. A student might find him or herself working 30 hours per week and attending 18 hours of lectures per week. On top of this, many professors recommend two to three hours of study time for each hour spent in class. This means that a student with an 18-hour class load could be expected to spend 54 hours per week on just studying.

For most people, this is simply not possible, so full-time students who also work full-time must find ways to optimize their time and use it to its full extent.

The unfortunate reality is that many of these students simply cannot spare that much time to dedicate to their studies.

With all the expectations resting on these students’ shoulders, their grades can suffer.

Gary Pike, Executive Director of Institutional Research and Associate Professor at Indiana University, said working full-time has been proven to have a negative effect on grades.

“Most of the studies have been pretty clear and consistent in saying that working full-time is not good at all,” Pike said to CNBC.

Research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that students who worked less than 20 hours per week had an average GPA of 3.13. The research indicates that students who worked more than 20 hours a week, however, had much lower grade point averages of 2.95 on average.

The pressure to work full-time hits low-income students the hardest. These students often face a lot of responsibility when it comes to financing their education. Many students from low-income families work as many hours as they are able in order to minimize their debt upon graduation or simply to support themselves while in school.

When it comes to race, there is also a divide when it comes to employment while in college. Asian full-time students were the least likely to be employed while in school, while mixed-race students were the most likely to be employed as full-time students.

It is true that anyone can choose to work or not while in school, but for some students, it is not so much a choice as it is a matter of survival. Many students are expected to pay their own rent and living expenses with no help from their parents.

Working full-time also leaves less room for extracurricular activities. This can have a negative effect on a student’s social life as well as his or her resume.

College professors generally hold all students to the same standards and expectations. This is what makes it harder for a student who works 35 hours or more per week as opposed to a student who does not.

Previous article“The Wolves” brings a howling time
Next articleStudents defend Tinder relationships
Laurel Thrailkill
- Advertisement -

Latest news

LifestyleMolly Schraeder -
0

Students defend Tinder relationships

Senior communications major Jane Burns said she did not expect to meet her future husband in college. Though they attended the same high school, it was not until Burns started college that they connected and fell in love. They began living together, and last March, her fiance proposed. What separates Burns from other people in successful relationships is that she met her fiancé on Tinder.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Students working full-time at a ​disadvantage

Hard work is not a foreign concept to most college students. Homework, studying and attending classes is more than enough to fill their time. College students who work full-time jobs face a unique set of challenges, however.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentKaylyn Jones -
0

“The Wolves” brings a howling time

Southern Miss Theater’s production of “The Wolves” was a surprisingly entertaining and heartfelt play that had the...
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.
Read more
Photo GalleryBrian Winters -
0

Tupelo Trump rally photo gallery

View a gallery of photos from President Donald Trump's rally in Tupelo Nov. 1.
Read more
OpinionJack McCallum -
0

Republicans can never be true allies

Party alignment as a member of the LGBTQ community should not be too difficult in 2019. One party believes in the inherently antigay idea of religious freedom while the other does not. The whole idea of a two-party system is pretty terrible, but being LGBTQ and aligning yourself with Republicans is entirely foolish and selfish.
Read more

Must read

LifestyleMolly Schraeder -
0

Students defend Tinder relationships

Senior communications major Jane Burns said she did not expect to meet her future husband in college. Though they attended the same high school, it was not until Burns started college that they connected and fell in love. They began living together, and last March, her fiance proposed. What separates Burns from other people in successful relationships is that she met her fiancé on Tinder.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Students working full-time at a ​disadvantage

Hard work is not a foreign concept to most college students. Homework, studying and attending classes is more than enough to fill their time. College students who work full-time jobs face a unique set of challenges, however.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Republicans can never be true allies

Party alignment as a member of the LGBTQ community should not be too difficult in 2019. One party believes in the inherently antigay idea of religious freedom while the other does not. The whole idea of a two-party system is pretty terrible, but being LGBTQ and aligning yourself with Republicans is entirely foolish and selfish.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Opinion

Millennials​ gain power in elections

Over the years, studies have shown young adults vote less than other age groups. According to CampusVoteProject.org, young adults, especially students, move more frequently, are less likely to have a driver’s license and are less likely to be contacted by political campaigns than other age groups. All of these things are barriers for registering to vote and voting.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
Opinion

Should the voting age be LOWER or HIGHER?

Teenagers in 1971 wanted the right to vote and felt that the laws in place were restrictive and unacceptable. It’s 2019, and it seems like it’s happening again.
Klaria Holmes -
0
Read more
Opinion

Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz