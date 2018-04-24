Superman reaches record-breaking landmark

On April 18, 1938, DC Comics, then called National Comics, published “Action Comics” #1.

This historic issue was the first appearance of Superman, who has become one of the most iconic superheroes in pop culture history. Since then, Superman has frequented “Action Comics” regularly until he became the title’s central character.

On April 18, 2018, exactly 80 years later, DC Comics released “Action Comics” #1,000. This landmark issue makes “Action” the first American comic book to reach 1,000 issues.

In recognition of the milestone that lined up with Superman’s 80-year anniversary, DC Comics arranged for “Action Comics” #1,000 to be an 80page super-sized issue.

The issue is filled with multiple stories written and drawn by a variety of DC’s top writers and artists – including Geoff Johns, Scott Snyder, Marv Wolfman, Tom King, Paul Dini, Jim Lee, Patrick Gleason, Curt Swan and more.

Dan Jurgens, who had been charged with writing “Action Comics” since the “Rebirth” initiative began in 2016, is heading the first story in the 1,000th issue.

The issue’s final story is written by renown comic writer Brian Michael Bendis, who recently left Marvel and signed a contract with DC to write all of Superman’s current titles. This issue marks his first in a long line of upcoming Superman stories.

DC published “Action Comics” #1,000 with over three dozen cover options.

In addition to the milestone issue, DC published and released “Action Comics: 80 Years of Superman” on the same day as “Action” 1,000. The work is a collection of the most iconic Superman stories found within “Action Comics” throughout the past 80 years.

The collection was edited by longtime editor and former DC Comics president Paul Levitz.

“[Action Comics is] really almost inarguably the most important comic book,” Levitz said in an interview with The Washington Post. “It’s wonderful fun to be able to look back on anything that has so rich a history and say, how do I curate essentially an exhibit of how the culture has evolved.”

To further celebrate Superman’s anniversary, DC Comics is hosting a sweepstakes, giving fans an opportunity to win collection of the following prizes: Superman-themed action figures, statues, Injustice 2 console game, Justice League movie on Blu-ray, a copy of “Action Comics: 80 Years of Superman Deluxe Edition” and one copy of each variant of “Action Comics” #1,000 – totaling 41 comics.

The “DC Action Comics #1000 Sweepstakes!” began on the issue’s release date April 18 and will be open until May 21 this year. Any U.S. resident 13 years old or older may enter.

While these landmark events may be international news, their effects can be felt locally in Hattiesburg.

Justin Adcock, owner and manager of Bombshell Comics in Hattiesburg, said that the 1,000th issue was “huge.”

Expecting a large turnout, Adcock ordered four times his usual supply of “Action Comics” for the 1,000th issue, and he still sold out of copies by around 1 p.m. on its release date last Wednesday.

Adcock has ordered additional copies of #1,000 and will have more available soon for a limited time.

Adcock said that many non-regular customers came in to buy this historic issue.

As an extra bonus for his regular customers who subscribe to his store, Adcock held a special giveaway event, where subscribers got to reach into a bowl of tickets and take home an issue of “Action Comics” that corresponded with the ticket number. Adcock gave away issues from several decades of DC history.

Hattiesburg resident and long-time comic reader Trip Gillespie picked up both “Action Comics” #1,000 and the 80-Year anniversary collection.

Gillespie said that he and his wife had looked at the many covers for “Action Comics” #1,000 the night before to decide which ones they wanted to buy.

“I’ve been a Superman fan since I was a kid. I grew up watching ‘Super Friends,’” Gillespie said. “I had to get [these books].”