Tailgate trends combine comfort and style

Another fall semester has begun at Southern Miss. Although the heat will likely stay until November, fall in Mississippi means one thing—football. With the first game day approaching this Saturday Aug. 31, football fans will spend many Saturdays decked out in black and gold attire to cheer on the Golden Eagles.



Whether you spend the entire game tailgating, or you arrive early and stay late to watch the entire game, the key to gameday fashion is to find the balance between comfort and style.



Zachary Lepore

For warmer games, senior finance major Zachary Lepore went with a classic pair of Adidas tennis shoes, a black polo from the campus bookstore and khaki shorts.



“It’s nothing too fancy, but it’s a classic outfit because it’s durable and it can get dirty. We can get a little crazy in the District,” Lepore said.



Lepore said that his favorite part of his outfit is his Southern Miss game day polo.



“It’s representing my team, and it’s telling everyone that I’m a Southern Miss Golden Eagle,” Lepore said.

Malorie Racy

Junior forensic science major Malorie Racy also styled an outfit for warm weather games, pairing a black tube top, black and gold striped shorts and black platform Tevas.



“I always try to pick white and black jewelry when I’m going to Southern Miss games,” Racy said, pointing to her stack of glittery bracelets.



Because of the heat at the beginning of football season, Racy said her main goal when putting an outfit together is to be both cute and comfortable.



“My favorite part of this outfit is definitely the shoes. They’re kind of like heels, but they’re way more comfortable, and I can walk around in them all day,” Racy said.



Tyler Dubose

For colder games later in the season, senior kinesiotherapy major Tyler Dubose styled a black Southern Miss polo under a grey knit sweater, khaki pants and Ralph Lauren boat shoes. He topped off the look with a watch, a bracelet representing his fraternity and a tie-dye bandanna.



“It is comfortable, but at the same time, it looks good,” Dubose said. “If I’m going to go to a game and represent my school, I want to hold myself to a higher standard, look good and make a good impression.”



Dubose said his tie-dye bandanna serves as both a functional accessory and a personal touch.

“I just like the look. I don’t have to worry about my hair, it’s convenient and it shows a little bit of my personality,” he said.



Katelyn Regan

Senior kinesiotherapy major Katelyn Regan chose an outfit for colder games as well, pairing a gold knit sweater with a plaid skirt and classic Adidas shoes. To top off the outfit, Regan went with all gold accessories, from her earrings to her eyeshadow.



“I always try to match my eyeshadow to whatever shirt or sweater I’m wearing,” she said.



Regan said that although she wears her Adidas shoes almost daily, they are her favorite piece of her game-day attire.



“I wear these Adidas everywhere, and I love them because they’re comfortable. I walk around a lot on game days. From tailgating to walking up the stands, it’s hard to be a girl wearing heels at football games, so I just go with my Adidas,” Regan said.



While each outfit incorporated black and gold to show support for Southern Miss, they all managed to be stylish, unique and above all, comfortable.