Tennis sweeps Jackson State, 7-0

The Lady Eagles tennis team swept Jackson State for a second time this season, with only two matches going to three sets.

Alex Kitchen led the way by only giving up one set in her singles match, winning 6-1 and 6-0.

Rikeetha Pereria won her match in 6-4 and 6-2, Tzu-Hui Chen won 7-6 and 7-5 and Tjasa Jerse won 7-5 and 6-0. Carolin Drescher and Elena Roca had the only two matches that was forced into extra sets. Drescher won in 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 and Roca won 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2.

Jerse’s win improved her record to 15-2 on the season and Roca picked up her 11th win on the season.

Despite dropping one match in the double’s matches, the Lady Eagles still won two out of their three to get the needed team points to fulfill the sweep.

The team of Kitchen and Drescher won 6-0 and the team of Hui Chen and Jerse won in a tiebreaker 7-6. The only loss of the day came from Jackson State’s team of Tyler Smith and Lucia Solis defeating Roca and Pereira 6-2.

The Lady Eagles travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn,, to face conference opponent University of Alabama at Birmingham on April 8.