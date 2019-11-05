ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      Photo Gallery

      Tupelo Trump rally photo gallery

      Brian Winters
      0
      View a gallery of photos from President Donald Trump’s rally in Tupelo Nov. 1.
      Local

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Entertainment ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ redeems the series after several mediocre...
Entertainment

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ redeems the series after several mediocre entries

By William Lowery

-

49
0

The Terminator” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” are two landmark science-fiction movies, but later sequels only tarnished the reputation of the once-beloved series.  

This latest entry surpasses a low hurdle the others failed to jump over: be a decent movie.

Set 27 years after the events of “Judgement Day,” the film follows Dani, a factory worker who finds herself the target of a new model of Terminator known as the Rev-9.  She’s saved by Grace, a soldier sent from the future who’s been augmented with cybernetic implants. The two are then picked up by Sarah Connor, who’s spent the last 20-plus years of her life hunting down Terminators.

Previous “Terminator” movies were about as enjoyable as being kicked in the gonads by a T-800.  “Dark Fate” ignores the previous installments and is a direct sequel to “Judgement Day.”

In a smart move, the movie doesn’t focus on Sarah and her son John Connor. Instead, it’s a new threat and cast of characters trying to deal with the situation, with the old guard including actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton there to provide support.

In other words, it’s “Terminator: The Next Generation.”

Linda Hamilton is the best part of “Dark Fate.”  Her character is bitter and remorseful, but protecting Dani gives her a renewed sense of purpose.

Director Tim Miller of “Deadpool” fame keeps things moving.  Like with director James Cameron, he knows how to keep the action exciting but also kinetic.  Many of the fights between the characters and the Rev-9 are furious and brutal.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” is at its best during the first two acts, where the action is frantic but not too crazy, but when the third act rolls around it goes overboard with one ludicrous moment of spectacle right after the other.

“Dark Fate’s” biggest problem is its familiarity.  Like 2018’s “Halloween” and 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” it borrows a lot of the major story beats from the first two movies.

Instead of an AI called Skynet, it’s an AI called Legion which brings about the end of the human race in the future that Grace is sent back in time from.  The Rev-9, while an intimidating threat, is just a hybrid of the robotic T-800 and liquid metal T-1000 from “Judgement Day.”

Yet, after the abomination that was “Terminator Genisys,” “Dark Fate” is a welcome breath of fresh air.

Was there any need for this movie? No. None of the sequels after “Judgement Day” need to exist considering that the story was wrapped up perfectly in the second entry.

Yet, “Terminator: Dark Fate” manages to succeed where others failed by focusing on different characters, instead of rehashing Sarah Connor and John Connor for the umpteenth time.  

It’s not perfect, and it’s definitely not going to surpass the excellence of the first two, but “Dark Fate” is the chance for the series to find its footing and do something different for a change.

Previous article‘BoJack Horseman’ gets real in latest season
William Lowery
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ redeems the series after several mediocre entries

“The Terminator” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” are two landmark science-fiction movies, but later sequels only tarnished the reputation of the once-beloved series.
Read more
EntertainmentKaylyn Jones -
0

‘BoJack Horseman’ gets real in latest season

“BoJack Horseman” started off as a silly, adult animation show on par with “Family Guy” but ended up more realistic than any live-action show that’s on right now. “BoJack Horseman” concluded its sixth season packed with so many heartfelt and devastating emotions.
Read more
LifestyleMolly Schraeder -
0

Students defend Tinder relationships

Senior communications major Jane Burns said she did not expect to meet her future husband in college. Though they attended the same high school, it was not until Burns started college that they connected and fell in love. They began living together, and last March, her fiance proposed. What separates Burns from other people in successful relationships is that she met her fiancé on Tinder.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Students working full-time at a ​disadvantage

Hard work is not a foreign concept to most college students. Homework, studying and attending classes is more than enough to fill their time. College students who work full-time jobs face a unique set of challenges, however.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentKaylyn Jones -
0

“The Wolves” brings a howling time

Southern Miss Theater’s production of “The Wolves” was a surprisingly entertaining and heartfelt play that had the...
Read more
SportsMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ redeems the series after several mediocre entries

“The Terminator” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” are two landmark science-fiction movies, but later sequels only tarnished the reputation of the once-beloved series.
Read more
EntertainmentKaylyn Jones -
0

‘BoJack Horseman’ gets real in latest season

“BoJack Horseman” started off as a silly, adult animation show on par with “Family Guy” but ended up more realistic than any live-action show that’s on right now. “BoJack Horseman” concluded its sixth season packed with so many heartfelt and devastating emotions.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

‘BoJack Horseman’ gets real in latest season

“BoJack Horseman” started off as a silly, adult animation show on par with “Family Guy” but ended up more realistic than any live-action show that’s on right now. “BoJack Horseman” concluded its sixth season packed with so many heartfelt and devastating emotions.
Kaylyn Jones -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

“The Wolves” brings a howling time

Southern Miss Theater’s production of “The Wolves”...
Kaylyn Jones -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Pop culture influences political beliefs

All art is political. There is little that a creator of a piece of media can do to separate their work from the larger political context in which it exists, or from their own political biases conscious or otherwise. What this means for the society that is largely dominated by a media-centric culture is that pop culture has a significant impact on political culture, and by extension individual political views.
Conrad Acosta -
0
Read more
Entertainment

‘The Return of the Living Dead’ offers blood, brains, mayhem

In keeping with the theme of overlooked horror movies from the ’80s, the horror recommendation column comes to an end with a discussion of one of the greatest, a movie which takes what people know about zombies and throws it out the window. That movie is “The Return of the Living Dead.”
William Lowery -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz