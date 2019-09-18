Terrell lives dream through restaurant

  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Prism Center provides training for prospective LGBTQ+ allies

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss Allies and the Prism Center of Southern Miss is providing training for students and faculty that will help them to become official allies of the LGBTQ+ community here at Southern Miss.
      News

      Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
      News

      Dan Rather presents as part of lecture series

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Legendary journalist and war correspondent Dan Rather spoke to members of the press as well as a select number of students for the Lieutenant Colonel John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture Series Sept. 12.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Analysis

      Offensive takeaways from Troy

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      “Man we are rolling,” quarterback Jack Abraham told center Trace Clopton between snaps at Troy. The Golden Eagles’ ability to maintain momentum earned the squad a 47-42 win over the Trojans. Gearing up for number two Alabama, Southern Miss is focused on fixing previous mistakes, however, there are some key takeaways going into week four.
      Features

      Mitchell plays final season in black and gold

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 31-16 Southern Miss win over Kansas in 2010, young Jordan Mitchell found himself on the field of M.M. Roberts Stadium.
      Opinion

      Antonio Brown: How the Superstar’s Ego Is Ruining His Career

      Charlie Luttrell
      0
      In the world of sports, superstar Antonio Brown’s story is an oddity. What many considered to be the best trade of the offseason turned out to be the most disastrous.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Features Terrell lives dream through restaurant
Features

Terrell lives dream through restaurant

By Karigan Teer

-

0
0

Photo by Blair Ballou

Victoria “Vikki” Terrell’s life has not necessarily been an easy one. Growing up in Hattiesburg, Terrell was faced with the challenge of living up to the legacy of her father, Southern Miss football legend Clemon Terrell.

However, Terrell is creating her own legacy as the owner of her restaurant, Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill. 

At 32 years old, Terrell is one of the youngest restaurant owners in Hattiesburg.

“I opened my first restaurant when I was 28, but I’ve owned different businesses well before that,” Terrell said. 

Being from Hattiesburg, she originally chose to go to Jackson State but found herself back at Southern Miss after struggling with homesickness and missing her young daughter.

“I went to USM for two semesters, and I hated it. Everyone knew my dad, so I would be late for class, and they would call him and tell him. It was too much,” Terrell said. 

Although she said it was difficult living up to certain expectations from the community, Terrell decided to open Vikki Layne’s around four years ago.

Her first building was located close to Camp Shelby, and the business flourished due to people on the base eating plate lunches almost every day.

Despite her success, the storm that damaged William Carey University also hit her restaurant.


“I had to go back to the drawing board, get a regular job, which I hated,” Terrell said. 

Terrell had the opportunity to open another restaurant in Hattiesburg around two years ago. She reopened on the Highway 42 Bypass, and the restaurant outgrew the location within six months. After seeing an opening in downtown Hattiesburg, Terrell felt like that was where she needed to be. 

“I look at an area and see what’s missing, and I want to do that. My passion isn’t really restaurants; my passion is building. Taking nothing and building it into something,” Terrell said. 

Southern Miss alumna Rosiland Jenkins grew up with Terrell and praised Terrell’s entrepreneurial spirit. 

“Vikki was always a hustler. She was the kid that would let everyone else eat up all their Halloween candy and then save hers until theirs were gone. Then she would go to school and sell it for 25 cents a bag,” Jenkins said. “Her father always instilled in her and her siblings, ‘if you don’t work, you don’t eat.’”

Jenkins remembered Terrell being so determined to get a job that she went and got a permit from the school to be able to work at the early age of 14.

Despite her hard work, Terrell did not anticipate how successful she would be.

“We pray for things and we ask God for all this stuff. I figured I would get something, but I didn’t think it would be like it is,” Terrell said.

While she is grateful for her success, Terrell said it is difficult to be a business owner in her hometown.

“I feel like people don’t take me as seriously as they do other people. People will wait forever at McDonald’s, at the Crab House, but I kind of feel like I have to work twice as hard,” Terrell said. “People don’t want to admit it, but I feel like some people counted me out, because I have been in trouble before.” 

She said that she felt that people who have watched her grow up did not expect her to be able to move past her previous struggles.


“When you overcome things, when you stand up and do better for yourself, when you’re resilient, I think people envy you for that,” Terrell said. “I’m a solution-oriented person, so when things are difficult, I just push through.”

Junior communications major Da’qūan Holloway knows Terrell and has frequented Vikki Layne’s.

“[Vikki] is very down to earth, and she has great customer service,” Holloway said.  “She is a very genuine woman. The restaurant was amazing, and her food is fantastic.”

Despite struggling, Terrell said she is truly living out a dream of hers. 

“I’m just a little black girl from Hattiesburg. I’ve been able to show people that you can make it out of any situation. I want to show little girls that they can do this, because there aren’t a lot of female restaurant owners here. To be able to break these barriers, even with backlash, it feels amazing,” Terrell said. 

Terrell said that her plans from the beginning were to end up where she is now, but she hopes to continue to expand and give back to her community.

“We take the best talent and send it to other areas, and those areas become great. I want to use my talents here,” Terrell said.

In addition to expanding her menus, Terrell plans to establish scholarship foundations for local students. 

“Her father would be so proud of her success,” Jenkins said.

Previous articleEvolution of a college student comic
Karigan Teer
- Advertisement -

Latest news

FeaturesKarigan Teer -
0

Terrell lives dream through restaurant

Victoria “Vikki” Terrell’s life has not necessarily been an easy one. Growing up in Hattiesburg, Terrell was faced with the challenge of living up to the legacy of her father, Southern Miss football legend Clemon Terrell.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Evolution of a college student comic

Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Prism Center provides training for prospective LGBTQ+ allies

Southern Miss Allies and the Prism Center of Southern Miss is providing training for students and faculty that will help them to become official allies of the LGBTQ+ community here at Southern Miss.
Read more
AnalysisMakayla Puckett -
0

Offensive takeaways from Troy

“Man we are rolling,” quarterback Jack Abraham told center Trace Clopton between snaps at Troy. The Golden Eagles’ ability to maintain momentum earned the squad a 47-42 win over the Trojans. Gearing up for number two Alabama, Southern Miss is focused on fixing previous mistakes, however, there are some key takeaways going into week four.
Read more
FeaturesMakayla Puckett -
0

Mitchell plays final season in black and gold

After a 31-16 Southern Miss win over Kansas in 2010, young Jordan Mitchell found himself on the field of M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Read more
FeaturesMeghan Fuller -
0

Red Jasper provides safe, metaphysical space

Southern Miss graduates Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear and her wife Susan Mangum own the Red Jasper, a metaphysical shop located directly across from Southern Miss’ Hattiesburg campus.
Read more

Must read

FeaturesKarigan Teer -
0

Terrell lives dream through restaurant

Victoria “Vikki” Terrell’s life has not necessarily been an easy one. Growing up in Hattiesburg, Terrell was faced with the challenge of living up to the legacy of her father, Southern Miss football legend Clemon Terrell.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Evolution of a college student comic

Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Features

Mitchell plays final season in black and gold

After a 31-16 Southern Miss win over Kansas in 2010, young Jordan Mitchell found himself on the field of M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Features

Red Jasper provides safe, metaphysical space

Southern Miss graduates Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear and her wife Susan Mangum own the Red Jasper, a metaphysical shop located directly across from Southern Miss’ Hattiesburg campus.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Features

Students find safety, comfort in service animals

When senior psychology and criminal justice major Emily Bouzemann came to Southern Miss, she had no idea that she would develop post-traumatic stress disorder due to domestic violence from her ex-boyfriend. Likewise, senior public health education major Tiffany Alsbury did not know that she would be diagnosed with lupus as a freshman, then diagnosed with bipolar II disorder as a junior.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more
Features

Commuters struggle to find balance

With college being a large portion of their days, responsibilities and goals will always have top priority.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail..com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz