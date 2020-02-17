  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment ‘The Bachelor’ gets an undeserved bad rep
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Bachelor’ gets an undeserved bad rep

By Molly Schraeder

-

125
0

People typically roll their eyes whenever “The Bachelor” comes up. Many people do not want to hear the words “Pilot Pete” or “the final rose” uttered in a sentence. Sure, “The Bachelor” is a show where women compete for one man in a series of cringey episodes full of drama, tears and more drama. So, for anyone who may be in the dark as to why “The Bachelor”—and for that matter, “The Bachelorette”— is so popular, here is what the series has to offer.

As people, we crave human connection. We want to feel closeness with others, often romantically. Seeing that captured on-screen is exciting and fun. Even more, it can satisfy the romantic in all of us who wants to see love fulfilled. Along with high viewership, “The Bachelor” fans often show support for their favorite contestant on Twitter, proving that fans like to invest in the on-screen romance.

Who doesn’t love competition? Competition is the basis for books, movies and television all over the world. It’s basic human interest. Seeing people shoot their shot in the hopes of finding their happily ever after is compelling television. And we know that the producers of “The Bachelor” play to people’s desire to watch this competition, and it works. 

Competition is a major part of what gets “The Bachelor” such high viewership. Most social media interaction with the show occurs when women make bold statements of superiority or get in arguments over who makes the best match for the bachelor.

According to Twitter, fans are not pleased with Peter Weber’s current season of “The Bachelor.” They feel that Weber has made the wrong choices along the way; however, that has not stopped people from viewing every Monday night. On, Feb. 10, 6.4 million people tuned into the show.

Even those forced into watching an episode of “The Bachelor” get hooked. How many friends and significant others do we know who once claimed hatred for the show and now can’t help but be emotionally invested? We love to hate it, and that’s part of the fun!

It is important to note that most fans of “The Bachelor” can acknowledge the problems with the show. 

We know that the producers work hard to ensure that we tune in every Monday night, and so the show is not realistic. Life and love are so different from how they are portrayed on the show, and we know that. Outside of “The Bachelor,” date nights do not take place under waterfalls and in jets, and you don’t end the night in a beautiful gown in a five star hotel. Fans of the show are not immune to eye-rolling in response to cringey moments.

Yet in the end, “The Bachelor” is just plain entertaining. For many, it is an opportunity to spend time winding down with loved ones, an opportunity to engage in a guilty pleasure. There is plenty of bad television out there, and we should be able to proudly proclaim our status as a member of Bachelor Nation without shame.

Previous articleBaseball finds rhythm despite injuries
Next articleGeocaching brings people together
Molly Schraeder
- Advertisement -

Latest news

LifestyleLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Southern Miss students celebrate Mardi Gras

When New Orleans was established in 1718, Mardi Gras was celebrated not with elaborate parades and bead-throwing, but with elegant balls and parties. Though times have changed since the 1700s, annual celebrations of Mardi Gras are still going strong in many areas of the U.S.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMarissa Haas -
0

Tame Impala’s ‘The Slow Rush’ is heartfelt, reflective

After a five year hiatus, Tame Impala, whose real name is Kevin Parker, is back with a fourth studio album, “The Slow Rush.” The album is a heartfelt confession that discusses the passage of time, grief and feelings of inadequacy.
Read more
LifestyleWilliam Lowery -
0

Geocaching brings people together

Geocaching brings people together
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMolly Schraeder -
0

‘The Bachelor’ gets an undeserved bad rep

People typically roll their eyes whenever “The Bachelor” comes up. Many people do not want to hear the words “Pilot Pete” or “the final rose” uttered in a sentence. Sure, “The Bachelor” is a show where women compete for one man in a series of cringey episodes full of drama, tears and more drama.
Read more
BaseballMakayla Puckett -
0

Baseball finds rhythm despite injuries

For 256 days, loyal Southern Miss fans have waited for the baseball drought to end. On Feb. 14-16, the Golden Eagles swept Murray State for their home opener.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentEarl Stoudemire -
0

Yot Club docks at Nick’s Ice House

With over one million streams, rising local artist Yot Club performed at Nick’s Ice House Feb. 8. His performance was a perfect fit for Nick’s Ice House, bringing in a large crowd to enjoy the bar with charm, personality and enjoyment for all those in attendance.
Read more

Must read

LifestyleLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Southern Miss students celebrate Mardi Gras

When New Orleans was established in 1718, Mardi Gras was celebrated not with elaborate parades and bead-throwing, but with elegant balls and parties. Though times have changed since the 1700s, annual celebrations of Mardi Gras are still going strong in many areas of the U.S.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMarissa Haas -
0

Tame Impala’s ‘The Slow Rush’ is heartfelt, reflective

After a five year hiatus, Tame Impala, whose real name is Kevin Parker, is back with a fourth studio album, “The Slow Rush.” The album is a heartfelt confession that discusses the passage of time, grief and feelings of inadequacy.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Tame Impala’s ‘The Slow Rush’ is heartfelt, reflective

After a five year hiatus, Tame Impala, whose real name is Kevin Parker, is back with a fourth studio album, “The Slow Rush.” The album is a heartfelt confession that discusses the passage of time, grief and feelings of inadequacy.
Marissa Haas -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Yot Club docks at Nick’s Ice House

With over one million streams, rising local artist Yot Club performed at Nick’s Ice House Feb. 8. His performance was a perfect fit for Nick’s Ice House, bringing in a large crowd to enjoy the bar with charm, personality and enjoyment for all those in attendance.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Birds of Prey’ delivers a colorful, demented movie

DC Comics has been on a roll. With “Joker” grabbing awards and raking in the money at the box office, it’s funny to think that only a few years ago, people were bemoaning the company’s output of comic book movies.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Billy Porter and Lil Nas X refuse gender norms

Billy Porter and Lil Nas X are breaking down the restrictive walls of Western masculinity. Just as recently as the 2020 Grammys, “Pose” star Billy Porter and rapper Lil Nas X stepped onto the scene in fabulously extravagant attire that went against the red carpet uniform of plain suit and ties.
Kaylyn Jones -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz