The Bachelor promotes unrealistic love

I have tried time after time to get into the craze of the beloved reality show that is “The Bachelor.” There are many who watch “The Bachelor” religiously and have their DVR set and may even have a checklist of the women that the bachelor may choose. They are usually on the edge of their seats waiting to see who the bachelor will pick to be his wife, and then they can’t wait for the announcement of who will be the bachelor for the upcoming season. Reality television is just not my genre of television, however.

“The Bachelor” has aired on ABC for 22 seasons, and only two couples from the show are still together: Arie and Lauren from season 22 and Sean and Catherine Lowe from season 17. How would you expect the relationship to last when it’s based off first looks and one-night stands? Meanwhile, out of 14 seasons of “The Bachelorette” since 2003, six of the couples are still together. Maybe that has something to say about what men value in a relationship compared to women.

I’m a sucker for a good love story, but I don’t prefer the unnecessary drama that is accompanied by the process of “The Bachelor.” Fans are so invested in this show just for the entertainment aspect of it, and they enjoy the drama. When “The Bachelor” first premiered, it was a decent show, but now it seems that it’s all staged and has more of a comedy aspect. The majority of the men and women on “The Bachelor” are not there to find their true love. Rather, they use the show as a pathway to fame.

When I think about the popular reality show, I have so many questions, and I’m dumbfounded that a show of this quality can even be so popular. “The Bachelor” has aired on Monday nights for 17 years, which is pretty remarkable. Why are people so drawn to drama and “reality” television?

I could do without bringing more drama into my life. The shallow “acting” on the show makes me cringe, especially this season with Colton Underwood, former NFL player. The show has an overall feeling that is socially awkward.

How is it even love if you’re romantically involved with all these women? How are you okay with eliminating them right on the spot, despite being so in love? In order for a relationship to last, there needs to be commitment throughout the relationship from both parties. If you’re in love with one girl one day, then the next day you’re in love with another girl, how is there even a connection? Why have we as a people lowered our standards for trash “reality” television when we could watch good quality television with substance? I have so many questions.