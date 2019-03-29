The Lanie Diaries: college admissions scandal

- Advertisement -

Celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among the 33 parents who were convicted of the college admissions fraud scandal on March 12, 2019 in Operation Varsity Blues. My simple question to all of these parents: Do you really not have any faith in your children’s abilities to get into college?

Imagine sitting next to a student who says that he/she is just going to college for “the experience: the parties, football games, tailgates and all of the stereotypical “fun” things college kids partake in. Not wanting to go for a degree, but just for the experiences. That is all Lori Loughlin’s daughter wants, and she admitted it on her YouTube channel.

Seriously, what is it like to have enough money to do that?

Parents involved in this scandal spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million dollars in attempts to get their children into elite colleges and cheat on college entrance exams like the SAT or ACT. Parents were paying people to photoshop their children’s faces onto bodies of athletes too. Lori Loughlin alone spent approximately $500,000 to get both of her daughters into elite colleges by making them pose as crew team members. Fun fact: those girls were never on a crew team. Felicity Huffman and husband William H. Macy also paid upwards of $15,000 for one of their daughters to get extra time on the SAT.

Is it just me, or does this all just sound super desperate? These kids and parents are so entitled and are just throwing their money away to get their kids into “top schools.” Is it even worth it? No, it’s not. All these parents want is to be able to say, “Oh my son/daughter goes to an Ivy League school.” Yes, because you paid and cheated for them to get there!

All of this has enraged so many college students, and rightfully so. I know for me personally, I had to work my ass off in high school to get scholarships to afford to even go to college. I did not get extra time on the ACT, and I did not get to photoshop my face on some huge athlete’s body.

Where has the drive to work hard for things in life gone? I know it would be great to have a bunch of money and “get whatever you want,” but where are the morals? Why aren’t these parents teaching their kids to work hard for what they want? That’s what they did, right? They made their way through Hollywood and made their fortunes but are just spoiling their children to no end.

As a consequence, Lori Loughlin will no longer have work with Hallmark and her daughter lost her spot at the University of Southern California and her deal with Sephora.

I am all for these punishments, and I truly hope these people get what they deserve. My only fear is that William H. Macy’s “Shameless” will get canceled, and if that happens, I will 100 percent be devastated. It’s crazy to actually see all of the times in the show that have correlated with this scandal: Lip taking other people’s SATs for money and Frank cheating his way into getting Carl into that super nice school, just to name a couple.

Now, is the saying life imitates art, or is it the other way around?