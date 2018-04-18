The Lanie Diaries: Freshman Year

Right now school has become the last thing I want to do. I am in such a slump. I think it is because of my hatred of all of these General Education Courses. GECs are all the classes everyone hates: college algebra, composition and an assortment of others to choose from. They are required for everyone, but I do not understand why we need to take them.

I feel like I am redoing high school when I came to college to learn about what interests me. I am so sorry, but anthropology is one of the last of those things. I want to get into my major so badly, but I cannot until these GECs are done.

Thankfully, after this semester I will be done with GECs, but the thought of me being nearly done has not motivated me to keep pushing through this semester. I truly care about my grades, but how can I care about classes that I have already taken? They bored me in high school, so let me please move on.

I really need someone to clarify this for me because I spent four years already taking similar courses. I needed to take those to get into college, and I did that. Now that I am in college, I have to take more to get into my major. It just seems ridiculous to me.

Other reasons as to why I feel so fed up with college at the moment is because it seems as though this semester is never going to come to an end. End-of-the-semesteritis is so much worse than high school senioritis. It feels like all of my teachers have decided to make everything due on the same day. I have papers upon papers to write, tests upon tests to study for and other important events running at me, giving me no way to escape them. I need summer to hurry and take me away from all of this stress. I have been struggling since the end of Easter Break, and it is not because I am not trying. It just feels so hard to try in classes that do not truly interest you.

Call me lazy, but everyone has gone through this. I am not quitting by any means. I just need to figure out a way to get out of this end-of-the-year slump. The fall semester was not nearly this awful towards the end. I have been counting down the days until the end of this semester. “Less than a month,” I keep saying over and over in my head.

College has great benefits, but there are also many times when you are longing to be back in kindergarten with nap time and no responsibilities. I really love USM, but right now we need to take a break.

Sincerely yours,

Lanie