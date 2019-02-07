The Lanie Diaries: Valentine’s Day

After the longest January I have ever experienced, it is finally February, which means it’s time to start preparing for Valentine’s Day.

This day used to be filled with decorating a box with your name on it with red and pink stickers, but as we have aged, it has become a day filled with showering your significant other with gifts or watching others around you get showered in gifts. To me, that is not what this day is supposed to be about. It’s about expressing your love and appreciation for your significant other.

My boyfriend and I have been together for a little over two years now, so we tend to do the traditional night out for dinner and exchange gifts. It is always a great time, but leading up to Valentine’s Day can be very stressful. I love gift-giving, so this tends to be the most difficult part of Valentine’s Day. My gift to him has to be perfect.

I think Valentine’s Day has proven to be difficult for me because my boyfriend really does not want a bouquet of flowers and a giant stuffed animal (I, on the other hand, would not mind these). I cannot say I blame him though, for these gifts tend to be more thought of for the girls in relationships.

I have used the traditional Valentine’s Day cards in gift-giving before, though. I bought a box and scattered them throughout his car (that he never used to lock) the night before Valentine’s Day and strung a balloon to the side mirror too. It’s the little things that ended up making him laugh as he continued to find the cards months later.

Couples in college tend to be “ballin’ on a budget” though, so the best ways to spend Valentine’s Day on a budget can be hard to think of. Lucky for some, a bouquet of flowers can actually be pretty cheap and paired with a hand-written note, just might make your significant other melt.

Hattiesburg also has some great spots for a nice meal that will not cost you an arm and a leg. My favorites are Cotton Blues and Tabella’s. Having a night in for Valentine’s Day is not a bad idea either. Who could say no to pizza and a movie to relax after a stressful week of classes? Not I.

Valentine’s can be rough for some though because not everyone has a special someone to celebrate with. The good news, though, is that there is the unofficial Galentine’s Day on February 13, the perfect time to spend a day with your best gal pals and celebrate girl power all day. This can best be done by having candy, food (pizza), drinks and either some great movies or even karaoke to spend time with each other.

Everything that comes with Valentine’s Day can be difficult, but it is always good to remember that it is the thought that counts. If your partner cannot appreciate this, then maybe it is time to part ways. This day filled with love in the air is not about competition or money; it is about showing your love and appreciation for your partner, friends or even your crush if you are feeling bold.