  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Hood visits Dubard School for Language Disorders

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Attorney General Jim Hood came to the DuBard School for Language Disorders on his campaign trail for governor to tour the school and talk about education.
      Football

      Southern Miss plays moneyball

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money.
      Football

      Center for Military, Team John Boy partner for tailgating

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Guardfather Tailgating 4 Veterans will return Aug. 31 behind Southern Hall and in the courtyard in front of Kennard-Washington Hall four hours before kickoff.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
      Football

      Southern Miss plays moneyball

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money.
      Football

      2019 Football Fall Camp Photo Gallery

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      View a gallery by Sports Editor Makayla Puckett.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Ads
  • Contact
type here...
Opinion The Lanie Diaries: What to expect at your first...
Opinion

The Lanie Diaries: What to expect at your first home game

By Lanie Leach

-

118
0

Whether you are a freshman, a transfer student or you have simply never been to a Southern Miss football game, lean back, put on your favorite pair of readers and absorb every word. 

Southern Miss football holds a special place in my heart. My dad went to Southern Miss and was determined to make me a Golden Eagle as well. He definitely succeeded, because until the age of 12, I had never been to another stadium, let alone even considered going to another team’s games. In my mind, Southern Miss was the only way. 

Before the first home game, signing up for the Student Eagle Club is a must. For $20 a year, Student Eagle Club members receive premier seating at football games, a t-shirt, tailgates with free food, along with a handful of other benefits. If you do not sign up before the first home game on Aug. 31, you’ll have to hike up the ramp of death to get to your seat in the nosebleed section.  

One of my favorite spots in the Rock to watch the game is on top of the end zone. To get there, you have to be at the top of the ramp and walk over to the upper patio of the end zone. It is such an interesting view and isn’t as crowded as the student section, even though the student section isn’t normally that crowded. 

Another of my favorite spots is at the top of the Rock. This spot will always hold a special place in my heart because my family cheered on the Eagles from there for so many years—it always made me feel like I was getting an eagle’s eye view of the games, pun intended.

The biggest downside to the Rock is the way the stadium is shaped. The stadium is so incredibly steep that every time I walk up to the top, I feel like I’m going to fall off, land in someone’s lap in the lower half and die. Although it’s exciting that alcohol will now be served at the games, I highly suggest staying at the lower level for safety precautions if you can’t hold your alcohol. 

Something else to keep in mind is that Southern Miss is not a SEC school. Although we don’t have the same amount of support as SEC schools, our football games can still be just as much fun. If you’re trying to figure out how to dress, just know anything from super casual to super cute is totally acceptable. 

Southern Miss football is an experience in itself. Tailgating in the District, the Eagle Walk, pregame and halftime are some of my favorite memories as a child. I loved getting to see Seymour, yell out the Nasty Bunch cheer and watch the Dixie Darlings strut across the field. No matter if the Eagles win or lose, the games are always a great experience. 

Previous articleCollege Football: A Survival Guide
Next articleFive essential songs to get in the football spirit
Lanie Leach

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

Five essential songs to get in the football spirit

When the stadium speakers start blaring out tunes, that is the audience’s cue to get motivated, stand up and sing along to the song as a way of supporting their favorite team.
Read more
OpinionLanie Leach -
0

The Lanie Diaries: What to expect at your first home game

Whether you are a freshman, a transfer student or you have simply never been to a Southern Miss football game, lean back, put on your favorite pair of readers and absorb every word.
Read more
LifestyleLillie Busch -
0

College Football: A Survival Guide

You can hear it in the distance: thudding footfalls, energetic chants and popping beer cans.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Hood visits Dubard School for Language Disorders

Attorney General Jim Hood came to the DuBard School for Language Disorders on his campaign trail for governor to tour the school and talk about education.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

More Missy means more enjoyable football

This year has been incredibly kind to Missy Elliott, and it is abundantly clear that celebrating her legacy at every football game is the only way to encourage attendance.
Read more
Photo GalleryEmily Brinkman -
0

Bid Day Gallery

Congratulations to those who received a bid Tuesday, August 27.
Read more

Must read

FootballAlyssa Bass -
0

Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
Read more
FootballWilliam Burke -
0

Abraham, Whatley battle for starter position

Going into the fall season, there will be heavy competition between the two players aiming to become the starting quarterback for 2019.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Tarantino shows white man’s fantasy in new film

Tarantino’s ninth film, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”...
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Euphoria’ perfectly portrays social media generation

Sam Levinson’s “Euphoria” is an edgy, stylish and wildly...
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Opinion

Letter to the editor

Life begins at the point of conception. No one...
Letter to the Editor -
0
Read more
Opinion

Nationwide abortion bans limit human rights

Over the past few months, the conversation about abortion...
Olivia Saldana -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us: printz@usm.edu.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz