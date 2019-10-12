‘The Politician’ shows potential in season one

ad
      News

      Students struggle to adjust to payment policy

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Eighty nine students’ classes were canceled for the fall 2019 semester after a change in the payment policy, according to Director of Student Financial Services Barbara Madison.
      Local

      Black business owner responds to vandalism

      Blair Ballou
      0
      The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating the recent vandalism of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill in Downtown Hattiesburg.
      News

      Southern Miss brings Golden Family Reunion to Homecoming

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss Homecoming is coming back with with not only some familiar events but also some new developments. According to the Student Government Association director of the homecoming parade and sophomore nursing major Grace Kellicut, the theme of this year’s homecoming is Golden Family Reunion.
      Sports

      Southern Miss soccer balances workload

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      As a student athlete, balancing practice, games, school and a social life can be a challenge. With 12 out of 20 games on the road, the addition of travel takes its toll on the Southern Miss soccer team.
      Sports

      Golden Eagles use loss to Jaguars as turning point

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In under two hours the Southern Miss volleyball team (1-16, 0-3 C-USA) lost three straight sets to South Alabama (12-6, 3-1 Sunbelt).
      Sports

      Golden Eagles win conference match over FIU

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Southern Miss women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-2 C-USA) are back home after a two-game road trip. They hosted the Florida International Panthers (2-9, 0-4 C-USA). With a win over FIU, the Golden Eagles remained perfect at home so far this season.
By Jack McCallum

The Politician” is a stylish show with many of Ryan Murphy’s typical over-the-top tropes in this quirky story about a high school politician. The first Netflix original to come from Murphy’s deal with the streaming service, “The Politician” creates a strong foundation for the series.

Focused on candidate for student body president Payton Hobart, played by Ben Platt, “The Politician” discusses mental health, politics and queerness over a Wes Anderson-like backdrop. Payton’s fake personality, desire to be president and wishes of being a better person make for a binge-worthy and enjoyable show. Although there might be a few annoyances throughout the series, “The Politician” has far more highs than lows.

“The Politician” finds one of its greatest successes in its way of building an ensemble. Throughout all of his TV shows, Murphy has built charismatic casts that bring together A-listers and newcomers. With amazing and intriguing performances from Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Platt, “The Politician” would truly be nothing without its cast.

An apparent issue in “The Politician” that comes up in nearly all TV shows based around high school is that all of the characters look 30. It is hard to believe that a character is voting in a high school election when they have frown lines and a receding hairline. While the self-aware “Heathers” can get away with the actors obviously not matching their characters’ ages, “The Politician” comes across as too confused with its message to effectively pull it off.

There are times, like in the episode focused on the undecided voter, where “The Politician” tells the viewer that voting is not necessary and change rarely ever comes from a single vote. In other moments, though, “The Politician” attempts at preaching about one’s civic duties.

“The Politician” would have fared far better had it been more self-aware. There is melodrama throughout the show, particularly in the scenes with the Gypsy Rose Lee parody who Platt’s character chooses as his vice-presidential candidate. However, it never truly addresses how unimportant student elections are. It really is too bad that “The Politician” takes these scenes so seriously instead of playing them up.

But there are times where “The Politician” really gets it right. For example, take Lange’s portrayal of a grandmother named Dusty who is poisoning her granddaughter is perfectly over-the-top for this show. 

Murphy has a habit of tossing far too many themes in his shows, and while “The Politician” does not go too far left like “Scream Queens” did, it still does a bit too much. For instance, Platt is expected to sing in any production he’s involved in, but the musical theater storyline felt random. Also, it seems like the River character was named that purely so Murphy could put the Joni Mitchell song in the show.

River, played by David Corenswet, however, has by far the most endearing plotline in “The Politician.” It might be difficult to accept a heartwarming and endearing plot within a show that is supposedly trying to position itself as satirical, but the scenes with River bring a sense of warmth to the other characters. Corenswet’s character brings everything together and without him, there would really be no reason to care about the other characters.

It can be a little goofy, and a lot of the supporting characters come across as totally unbearable. That aside, “The Politician” is a mostly enjoyable show with all of its melodramatic, confused messiness. “The Politician” ended episode eight with bright signs of a better and hopefully less confusing season two.

Jack McCallum
Entertainment

KFC releases new dating simulator

In the age of social media, companies are fighting to get their names out into the world, like by being sassy on Twitter. In an unexpected move, KFC released a dating simulator.
Brian Winters -
0
Entertainment

‘From Beyond’ is a great way to start October

It is October, the month in which people put carved pumpkins on the front porch and wear costumes to celebrate Halloween. Movies play an important part as well, but instead of recommending popular movies like “Halloween” or “Hocus Pocus,” the Gore Guru is going to dive into lesser-known stuff worth checking out over the course of the month, starting with 1986’s “From Beyond.”
William Lowery -
0
Entertainment

‘Joker’ provides a grounded take on an unhinged maniac

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is a film about the consequences of embracing instability. Using the frame of an origin story for yet another iteration of Batman’s iconic nemesis, the film tells the story of a deeply traumatized man who finds himself at the head of a political revolution in the fictitious Gotham City.
Conrad Acosta -
0
Entertainment

Streaming places small artists in danger

Cupcakke recently had a series of disturbing social media posts that ended with a live stream of her threatening to retire and remove her music from streaming services. Cupcakke’s threat exposes some of the scary cons for the legacy and preservation of artists in the streaming era.
Jack McCallum -
0
