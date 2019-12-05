  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion The Republican Party lacks ideological diversity
Opinion

The Republican Party lacks ideological diversity

By Conrad Acosta

-

92
0

With Donald Trump and his supporters getting most of the media coverage, it would be easy to make the mistake of assuming that he and his platform are the only things to be taken seriously as 2020 Republican contenders, but that is not the case. 

The period of polarization that came after the 2016 presidential election can be largely traced back to how many Americans saw the choice between Hillary Clinton and Trump as having to choose the lesser of two evils. There were many people who voted for Trump to be the Republican candidate, not because they believed that he was truly the best person for the job, but because they didn’t want Clinton to win and saw Trump as the only person capable of beating her. 

The levels of ideological diversity that were present in the Republican candidates were forcefully diminished by the potential of a Hillary Clinton presidency. Today, we can see the impact of this in the lack of ideological diversity within the Republican party in the wake of Trump’s reelection campaign. Trump’s approval rating among Republicans is extremely positive in places like Iowa, reaching up to 85% with 76% of Republicans saying that they are going to vote to reelect him.

This is a clear indication that Trump has been able to largely retain the unified support among Republicans in 2016. But the question should be asked: how has this affected other ideological groups within the Republican Party? 

Joe Walsh, a congressional representative from Illinois who is also running for president, is a representation of other trains of thought within the Republican party. Walsh disagrees with Trump on many core issues, from policy to rhetoric, and his platform is one that could be very attractive to moderate Democrats who aren’t necessarily happy with Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren but could never vote for Trump.

Bill Weld, the 2016 vice presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party, also presents the hope for a Republican candidate with more bipartisan appeal. Taking stances that prioritize bipartisan cooperation, Weld’s platform has the potential to seem very inviting to people on both sides of the political spectrum who are fed up with gridlock.

The issue with the lack of ideological diversity within the Republican Party is that it is far too polarizing to retain national appeal. Trump may be popular with Republicans in Iowa, but his national approval rating struggles to stay above 40%. This is not good for the longevity of Republican policy goals, and if the RNC hopes to stand a chance in future national elections, they need to consider nominating someone less polarizing than Donald Trump—someone like Walsh or Weld.

The problem is that Walsh and Weld will likely never reach even half the level of visibility and popularity of Trump. This is in part because of media coverage, but it is also due to the unwillingness of many Republicans to accept that Trump’s presidency has not been an especially good one from a PR perspective. 

The future of conservative policy goals depends on the presence of a Republican president that is capable of enacting those goals without completely alienating the values of the other side. The fewer people within the Republican National Committee supporting Trump, the closer this is to becoming a reality.

Previous articleIndependent tattoo artist discusses growth, community
Conrad Acosta
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionConrad Acosta -
0

The Republican Party lacks ideological diversity

With Donald Trump and his supporters getting most of the media coverage, it would be easy to make the mistake of assuming that he and his platform are the only things to be taken seriously as 2020 Republican contenders, but that is not the case.
Read more
FeaturesLillie Busch -
0

Independent tattoo artist discusses growth, community

A flat bright yellow building sits at the corner of Hardy Street and I-59 in Hattiesburg. One half of the building belongs to the Ra Shop; the other half belongs to The Ink Company. Three independent tattoo artists, all with different backgrounds, perspectives and art styles, make up the shop.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

iTech begins process of upgrading Wi-Fi

Southern Miss’ iTech began the process of upgrading the Wi-Fi with an estimated completion between the end of the spring semester or the fall semester.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Enjoy Your Thanksgiving Break

Comic by Darius Harris.
Read more
NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Mississippi grads, students discuss brain drain

Mississippi ranks close to last, if not last, in several categories. But the state is tied for number one for something: gross brain drain.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMorgan Usry -
0

Writers reflect on songs of the decade

These are the top five of the Student Printz writers’ favorite songs released in the past ten years.
Read more

Must read

OpinionConrad Acosta -
0

The Republican Party lacks ideological diversity

With Donald Trump and his supporters getting most of the media coverage, it would be easy to make the mistake of assuming that he and his platform are the only things to be taken seriously as 2020 Republican contenders, but that is not the case.
Read more
FeaturesLillie Busch -
0

Independent tattoo artist discusses growth, community

A flat bright yellow building sits at the corner of Hardy Street and I-59 in Hattiesburg. One half of the building belongs to the Ra Shop; the other half belongs to The Ink Company. Three independent tattoo artists, all with different backgrounds, perspectives and art styles, make up the shop.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Funny fat friend trope loses appeal

When watching a movie or TV show, you know the character and their lines after the first scene. They crack stupid jokes and talk about food nonstop. Their romances are failures or nonexistent, and their physical movements are terrible.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Opinion

Thanksgiving represents more than food, football

Thanksgiving represents more than food and football.
Ashlyn Levins -
0
Read more
Opinion

Dressing comes with a side of imperialism, greed

The taste of colonization and imperialism has never tasted so good with my dressing and turkey.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
Opinion

Electoral college strips voter’s power

The Electoral College is an outdated system that doesn’t properly represent the will of the entire population in the election of U.S. presidents. Replacing the Electoral College system with a national popular vote would be the more democratic and representative option.
Morgan Usry -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz