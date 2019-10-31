ad
      News

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
      News

      Chronic health conditions create challenges for students

      Morgan Usry
      People who have chronic health conditions may face many challenges. This is even more true for those who are also students. On top of the normal problems that any college student has, they also have to deal with missing classes, constant fatigue and the other complications that a chronic health issue can pose.
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
      Sports

      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
Entertainment

'The Return of the Living Dead' offers blood, brains, mayhem

By William Lowery

In keeping with the theme of overlooked horror movies from the ’80s, the horror recommendation column comes to an end with a discussion of one of the greatest, a movie which takes what people know about zombies and throws it out the window. That movie is “The Return of the Living Dead.”

A satirical send-up of George Romero’s classic “of the Dead” movies, “The Return of the Living Dead” eschews the grim, apocalyptic tone of those movies in favor of style and humor while retaining a terrifying edge thanks to the film’s portrayal of the undead.

A middle manager at a medical warehouse recounts to the new recruit a tale about how “Night of the Living Dead” is based on real events, but the facts were changed around. When the two go to investigate the mysterious barrels kept in the basement, a leak causes a mysterious gas to seep out and into the building, a gas which eventually resurrects the dead occupants of a nearby cemetery.

“The Return of the Living Dead” plays out like a theatrical “Tales from the Crypt” episode, with oodles of violence, sexual imagery and twists to surprise the viewer. Throw a punk soundtrack into the mix and the result is a classic with an interesting take on the living dead.

In films like “Zombieland” and “The Walking Dead,” the rules are that a zombie is killed by destroying the brain. That is not the case here. When the two medical warehouse employees and their boss try to kill one of the reanimated cadavers running amok in the building, they discover that the rules Romero established don’t work.

Not only that, but these zombies are fast and intelligent, not to mention they crave brains, a now-engraved idea into pop culture, but probably not because of this movie.

“The Return of the Living Dead” did the concept of the running dead long before directors Zach Snyder and Danny Boyle ever came up with the idea to do it in their own pictures.

What keeps this movie entertaining is its excellent balance of horror and humor, all handled with ease by writer/director Dan O’Bannon. The man who wrote “Alien” and “Lifeforce” keeps things moving along and punctuates the situations with clever dialogue and memorable characters.

In an era where the concept of zombies is played out, “The Return of the Living Dead” still feels fresh, even nearly 35 years after its release. 

On Halloween night, bust out the drinks and snacks, invite some friends over and enjoy the greatest zombie story ever put on film.

William Lowery
Recommended to you

Entertainment

Five songs that emphasize the importance of America and our rights

Nov. 5 is election day. Thousands of people young and old will head to their nearest voting district to cast his or her ballots for governor of Mississippi. Voting is an important part of American culture, but college students struggle to find time to vote. Here are five songs to get them out to the polls. "Real American" by Rick Derringer No, this isn't an article about the best wrestler introduction songs, but "Real American" is a reminder that no matter the odds, get it done. A lot of music during the '80s emphasized motivation and never giving up, but "Real American" also reminds the listener that they are a proud citizen of America, and what do Americans do? They vote, among other things, but most importantly vote. "(You Can Still) Rock in America" by Night Ranger Another patriotic song from the most patriotic decade in human history. Many people recognize Night Ranger as "the band that made that one song my friends and I sing drunkenly at karaoke night," but this 1983 single might be their greatest work. Why? Because it's about America the beautiful! Southern Miss students can show their patriotic pride by pulling into the parking lot of wherever they vote while blaring out this song at maximum volume. Truly, the American way. "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)" by the Beastie Boys Many college students aren't registered to vote. Many would rather choose to party rather than go out to the polls. Think about it this way, though, voting is like deciding whether or not we should be allowed the right to party. This gem by the Beastie Boys is about how sometimes people have to fight for the preservation of the simple things in life. If people don't vote, then they can't party. "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash People think punk music is only about rebelling against the establishment, but that's not true. This song, from the band's 1983 album "Combat Rock," could also be used to apply to an everyday dilemma: do I go out and vote, or not? If a student chooses to vote, then they play a part in deciding who becomes the next governor of Mississippi or President of the United States. If they don't, then it's their loss. "Renegade" by Styx Imagine being the person who likes to vote and support a good cause. Imagine waking up, going through the day and reaching the end, only to realize, "No, I forgot to vote!" Styx's song makes the individual feel like they committed a crime and are now on the lam. Nothing says renegade more than forgetting to vote and having to apply for an absentee ballot instead. Truly, the sign of a renegade who had it made.
William Lowery
0
Read more
Entertainment

Grandson shows empowerment in anti-authority

Jordan Edward Benjamin, otherwise known as grandson, has been a political artist since 2018. He shares his political views throughout his music, especially during performances.
Meghan Fuller
0
Read more
Entertainment

'Lifeforce' gives vampires a sci-fi edge

When people hear the name Tobe Hooper they associate it with horror classics like "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" or "Poltergeist." Though he's left an impact on the genre, nothing can quite compare to the sci-fi, horror masterpiece that is "Lifeforce."
William Lowery
0
Read more
Entertainment

Lil' Kim brings mediocre return with '9'

Lil' Kim's "9" is the rap legend's first studio album in 14 years and the first, fresh collection of songs in three years. While hearing new Lil' Kim music is exciting, it still sounds like there is something that Kim has lost over the years.
Jack McCallum
0
Read more

