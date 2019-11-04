ad
      Photo Gallery

      Tupelo Trump rally photo gallery

      Brian Winters
      0
      View a gallery of photos from President Donald Trump’s rally in Tupelo Nov. 1.
      Local

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
      Southern Miss volleyball suffers another loss

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Southern Miss volleyball team (2-23, 0-10 C-USA) fell to UTEP (11-12, 4-6 C-USA) on Nov. 3.
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
Arts & Entertainment "The Wolves" brings a howling time
Arts & Entertainment

“The Wolves” brings a howling time

By Kaylyn Jones

-

87
0

Southern Miss Theater’s production of “The Wolves” was a surprisingly entertaining and heartfelt play that had the audience on their feet and applauding. “The Wolves” is perfectly timed in an age of political correctness and teenagers raising their voices about multiple issues. 

Written by award-winning Sarah Delappe, Southern Miss Theater’s production of “The Wolves” was directed by Caitlyn Herzlinger in Gilbert F. Hartwig Theater from October 31 to November 3. 

The play chronicles a group of nine high school girls who play together on a soccer team called the wolves. The girls do not have names and are only referred to as numbers on their jerseys. A majority of the play is dialogue between characters as they practice and stretch on the field. The girls discuss world politics, sexuality and winning the championship. 

Walking in blind, an adult play about girls playing soccer seemed perplexing. From the first scene, we are thrust into the chaos of high school as characters have different or overlapping conversations simultaneously. We are quickly introduced to the distinct personalities of the ensemble of young girls as they progress from adolescence to adulthood. 

The set design further subverts expectations with lights and design. The theater is dressed like a soccer court and mostly lit with greens and blues, adding to the naturalistic and gritty atmosphere of the play. Nets shield the audience from being hit in the head with real soccer balls. Yet the characters are caged in and disconnected from the audience; the only thing that matters to them is staying on the field in solidarity because it is the only space they feel free.  

The title suggests that teenagers are a lot stronger than we give them credit for and are often misunderstood. Herzlinger directed a play with written voices of a particular group that we hear very little of besides being the stereotype we often associate with teen girls. The characters do talk about boys, dating and gossip, but they also voice their opinions on political subjects like terrorism and war. They even navigate through adult issues that are prevalent to young women such as sexual assault and reproductive rights.  

All of the performances were impressive given how physically challenging the roles must be. The actresses had wonderful control over their bodies with detailed physicality to their characters and particularly while performing soccer moves. 

The stand out performances were Elizabeth Beagley as player #13, the loveable jokester of the group, and Ellie Boykin as #11, the high-strung know-it-all. Both are great comic relief that never go overboard or become irritating. Their delivery of jokes always lands and when scenes become serious they convey convincing emotion. Especially for Elizbeth Beagley as she applies subtle, realistic gestures like towards the end when she silently breaks down for a second and immediately regains composer. Overall, there was not a weak performance and the chemistry between the actresses was strong and magnetic. 

The only glaring critic of the production is the choice of music between some of the scene transitions. Some of the music did not end smoothly or did not fit the atmosphere of the production. The songs try to serve pop, upbeat music suited to represent what the characters might listen to, but it presented itself as jarring and slightly out of touch. 

After spending all that time with the characters, it was saddening to know it was going to end because they are just so charming and relatable. The production was a great selection by the theater department and an enjoyable eye-opener.

Kaylyn Jones
Entertainment

Pop culture influences political beliefs

All art is political. There is little that a creator of a piece of media can do to separate their work from the larger political context in which it exists, or from their own political biases conscious or otherwise. What this means for the society that is largely dominated by a media-centric culture is that pop culture has a significant impact on political culture, and by extension individual political views.
Conrad Acosta -
0
Read more
Entertainment

‘The Return of the Living Dead’ offers blood, brains, mayhem

In keeping with the theme of overlooked horror movies from the ’80s, the horror recommendation column comes to an end with a discussion of one of the greatest, a movie which takes what people know about zombies and throws it out the window. That movie is “The Return of the Living Dead.”
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Five songs that emphasize the importance of America and our rights

Voting is an important part of American culture, but college students struggle to find time to vote. Here are five songs to get them out to the polls.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Grandson shows empowerment in anti-authority

Jordan Edward Benjamin, otherwise known as grandson, has been a political artist since 2018. He shares his political views throughout his music, especially during performances.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more

