Theatre dept. puts on The Three Musketeers

The Southern Miss Theatre Department will perform The Three Musketeers in Martha R. Theatre March 28th through 31st. The play was derived from Alexandre Dumas’ novel and adapted by playwright Ken Ludwig.

Third-year performance graduate student Jon Andrew said being a part of this production was an obvious and exciting decision for him. He said the play is his creative project, which is similar to a thesis project for MFA students.

“Who wouldn’t want to be a part of The Three Musketeers? It’s so fun and full of adventure, and that’s definitely why I want to do it,” Andrew said.

The Three Musketeers is known for its sword fighting scenes. Assistant professor of movement and fight director of the show Caitlyn Herzlinger explained how she brought those scenes to life.

“I consider myself a designer in the show,” Herzlinger said. “I get to direct the fight scenes, and I get to picture what it looks like, which is really cool,” Herzlinger said. “We were looking for the old fashioned movie kind of feel, so I went back and watched ‘Zorro,’ or I’d look at pictures online and say, ‘This is a really iconic picture from ‘Zorro.’ How can I fit that into the show?’”

Second-year graduate student Jamie Harkim said she faced many challenges while learning how to portray her character.

“We’ll get choreography from Caitlyn, and then you have to layer it with whatever character it is that you have. So, the first rehearsal I had with [director] Shannon [Bain], I really had no idea who my character was, and he said, ‘I think he’s insane.’ After that I just went with it,” Harkim said.

Through the character Savine, The Three Musketeers encourages young girls to learn how to be themselves.

Junior in BFA performance Mollye Ladner plays Sabine. “Sabine just does what she wants. I don’t think she’s fighting for women everywhere on purpose, but just by doing what she wants to do and just by being herself, she is,” Ladner said.

Herzlinger said that everyone should come learn to be musketeers.

Fight Club USM will be holding a stage combat workshop prior to the Saturday matinee in the front lobby of the theatre and dance building from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 30. It is free to the public ages 12 and up, and adults are welcome.

Third-year directing graduate assistant and director Shannon Bain said he encourages audience members to bring children with them.

“We are actually going to allow children to come down. We have reserved the first two rows for children, and I have allowed the actors to break the fourth wall and to say something to them every once in a while,” Bain said.

The first show will be March 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through southermisstickets.com or at the door.