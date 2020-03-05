  • Features
  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Features Theatre professor talks life, changes
Features

Theatre professor talks life, changes

By John Hollins

-

182
0

If he is not teaching a class or helping a theatre student work through a design, Professor Stephen Judd can be found working in his office with the door slightly cracked open. The board beside his door has welcoming pleasantries beside a big red-and-black United Campus Workers Union sticker. Although Judd might not always be the first in the building, he is often the last to leave.

Judd is one of the oldest theatre professors on staff and has taught stage design at Southern Miss for more than two decades. However, he has not conceded to teaching just yet. Recently, Judd worked as the stage designer for the Southern Miss production of “Ah! Wilderness!” His job included months of research and collaborations with fellow designers and the director to recreate a stylized early 1900s home. This long process has become second nature to Judd, but getting to such a level had its costs.

“I was born in Harristown, Maryland, but I moved away from there when I was three-weeks-old. My dad was in the military, so I got used to moving every one to three years. And as a kid, my parent’s families lived on both coasts, so every summer my dad would get a 30 day leave and we would travel the country by car. I loved that. I felt I grew up in the back of the car,” Judd said.

Despite the bohemian-like beginnings, his exposure to anything art and theatre did not come until high school. Despite being a jock in high school, Judd developed a passion for scripts, particularly Shakespeare. Eventually, he tried his hand at acting.

In college, Judd’s undergraduate years were during a metamorphic period in the world. Vietnam was going strong, and the United States’ civil rights movement was on the rise. Judd invested himself in writings from figures such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and novels on Mexican and Chicano liberation. 

“I was really wrestling with those ideas, like how we live in the world and what we do,” Judd said.  

Theatre came back into Judd’s life after a friend asked him to direct a scene from “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller. The role he was offered was Judge Danforth, a kind of tyrannical-religious fanatic.

“I know in a sense he was kind of type-casting me, and at the same time he was trying to sort of wake me up a little bit. So, I did the role, like I really bit the head of the snake. It was like, ‘Oh my God, I really love this. This is fantastic,” Judd said.

Afterward, Judd swapped from theology to theatre. He hurled himself into every theatre course or show he was allowed to take, much to the detriment of his other courses. He grew invested in every aspect of theatre from design, make-up and acting.

After studying design at the University of Georgia, Judd’s resume expanded. He worked for a commercial theatre, which included designing work for Disney shows, the Maryland Ballet and local colleges. Eventually, he began to miss academia and returned to university to become a teacher.

Lou Rackoff, the theatre department’s directing professor, has worked with Judd for over 15 years. Their collaborations have developed a relationship that many artists in theatre hope to obtain.


“One thing that happens right away is that a short-hand develops. If you work with someone many times, they might show an image for an idea for the show. Let’s say a color, or style, some image. What you read from that gets more mature the longer you know someone,” Rackoff said.

Claire Brenia is a junior in scenic design. Brenia first began designing with Judd on the musical “Bullrusher.”

 “He was a great springboard for ideas. We’d sit down and have discussions on how I’m seeing the set, thought and ideas I’m envisioning, which really help me tailor them into an actualization because sometimes you just have these abstract ideas you can’t really translate into a physical world. He’s really good at guiding us to do it subtly,” Brenia said. 

The ideas of rethinking and change are crucial to Judd, as his own life has left him witness to so much transformation.  

“Someone like me, I’m pretty representative of my generation. I was born in 1951, and that generation is one that went through huge changes. The civil rights movement, then the free speech movement, which happened while I was still in college. Of course, Vietnam, and then the gay and lesbian movement. If I look at my life, my life is a series of transformations because I was always in a place where I had to confront them, or they confronted me,” Judd said.

Previous articleBloomberg’s ad spending doesn’t ensure candidacy
Next articleHattiesburg introduces locals to new yoga event
John Hollins
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Julian Assange’s extradition will be journalism’s fall

The world of democracy, truth, free press and freedom of speech will be betrayed if Assange is convicted. ﻿ Read Dipin Subedi's opinion.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Julian Assange’s extradition will be journalism’s fall

Julian Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid being extradited and imprisoned for life by the United States. Assange is the founder of Wikileaks, a multinational media organization that releases documents showing the abuse of power of ruling classes all over the world. The world of democracy, truth, free press and freedom of speech will be betrayed if Assange is convicted.
Read more
NewsLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Southern Miss students share mixed views on Sen. Sanders

Bernie Sanders, a Democratic senator from Vermont, is turning heads in light of his landslide victory in Nevada. The New York Times and other publications have awarded Sanders the title of nominal frontrunner. Even in Mississippi, support for Sanders can be found.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

Hattiesburg introduces locals to new yoga event

Hattiesburg locals enjoyed an evening of live music and yoga at the Colludium Brewing Company on Feb. 25. Guests were able to meditate and enjoy tacos provided by Art of Roux, as well as drinks from the Colludium Brewing Company. In addition, they enjoyed tunes from Nashville artist Frank Giovetti and learned yoga from local instructor Daniel Wise.
Read more
FeaturesJohn Hollins -
0

Theatre professor talks life, changes

If he is not teaching a class or helping a theatre student work through a design, Professor Stephen Judd can be found working in his office with the door slightly cracked open. The board beside his door has welcoming pleasantries beside a big red-and-black United Campus Workers Union sticker.
Read more
OpinionWilliam Lowery -
0

Bloomberg’s ad spending doesn’t ensure candidacy

Turn on the TV or get on the internet, and chances are you’ll encounter an ad from Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg explaining why he’s an amazing individual worth voting for. In reality, the overabundance of ads just diminishes his chance for office. ﻿
Read more

Must read

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Julian Assange’s extradition will be journalism’s fall

The world of democracy, truth, free press and freedom of speech will be betrayed if Assange is convicted. ﻿ Read Dipin Subedi's opinion.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Julian Assange’s extradition will be journalism’s fall

Julian Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid being extradited and imprisoned for life by the United States. Assange is the founder of Wikileaks, a multinational media organization that releases documents showing the abuse of power of ruling classes all over the world. The world of democracy, truth, free press and freedom of speech will be betrayed if Assange is convicted.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Features

Speedway family discusses legacy

The culture of Southern racing is entrenched in the trifecta of American patriotism: the flag, the national anthem and the pledge. Most of all, however, racing emphasizes family and community. The Hattiesburg speedway, run by the Parker family, is no different.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Features

Fight Club: students talk stage combat, growth

On Fridays, Southern Miss theatre students get together on stage not to act or dance, but to fight.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Features

Local dancers bring art to Hardy Street

If you peek into the broad, transparent windows of Xfinity Dance Academy in the afternoon, you will witness a ballet or hip-hop class with its members swirling and strutting vigorously on a flat, wooden dance floor.
John Hollins -
0
Read more
Features

Local coffee shops offer refuge for students

For many Southern Miss students, coffee shops off campus offer a place to study and get away from the normal rush of school. According to the VisitHattiesburg website, there are 15 local shops that serve coffee in Hattiesburg. ﻿
Brian Winters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz